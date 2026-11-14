I used to turn my water-heater dial to 120 degrees Fahrenheit and treat that as the end of the job. The faucet got no vote. As of mid-November 2026, with the first rain on my mind, I can see how easily that habit sticks: set the dial, walk away, assume the water coming out where you wash your hands is at the temperature you chose.

You and I live here in California, but this is not a California-only mistake. In my ranch house, the dial is on the heater and the water I actually use comes out of a faucet. I want to know about that water, not just where I left a control.

What the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission gives this instruction for checking an electric water heater: "Hold a candy or meat thermometer under the faucet to check water temperature." For a gas heater without precise temperatures marked on its thermostat, the commission likewise advises measuring at the faucet instead of relying on the setting. It recommends a thermostat setting of 120 degrees Fahrenheit to reduce the risk of most tap-water scald injuries.

That is the distinction I missed. Setting the heater is one action; learning what reaches the faucet is another. I would not call the first action finished just because the dial looks right. The check happens where the hot water comes out, using a thermometer rather than a hand under the stream.

Why the dial is not the whole answer

A developmental-disabilities administration’s caregiver bulletin says the water temperature can differ according to how far a faucet is from the heater. It also says changes in seasons and weather can affect water temperature. The same dial position, then, is not a measurement of every hot-water faucet in the house.

A national laboratory’s guidance makes the practical question plain: check whether the temperature setting on the heater matches the temperature delivered at the tap. I can read a setting while standing by the heater, but I cannot read the water at my kitchen faucet from there. Those are different places to check. That matters when the whole reason for setting the heater is to avoid water hot enough to scald.

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What I do instead

I set the heater with scald prevention in mind, then check the hot water at a faucet with a candy or meat thermometer. I do not use the feel of the water as a substitute for a temperature reading.

For a tap-water reading, I run only the hot tap for about 3 minutes before measuring, as the national laboratory’s guide directs. Its instructions then call for putting the hot water in a mug and immediately taking its temperature with a meat thermometer.

I check the hot-water faucets I use, rather than assuming a reading at one faucet describes them all. The caregiver bulletin recommends checking every hot-water faucet with a thermometer, especially those used by someone in your care.

If a tap reads higher than 120 degrees Fahrenheit, I turn down the heater, following the caregiver bulletin’s advice. After changing the setting, I check the faucet temperatures again. The point is to see what the adjustment did to the water that actually comes out.

If I need help, I describe the job as checking hot-water temperature at the faucets against the heater setting with a thermometer.