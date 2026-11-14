You and I live here in California, and as of mid-November 2026, with wind season on my mind, I know the reflex in my house: when the power returns, check the refrigerator temperature. If it reads cold, keep the food. I used to treat that reading like an answer to the whole outage. It is an answer to what the refrigerator is doing when I look, not a record of every hour before that.

There is a useful California detail to remember while the power is still off. The California Department of Public Health advises keeping the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible; it says an unopened refrigerator generally keeps food cold for about 4 hours. That advice is about preserving the cold during the outage, not proving afterward that every item stayed safe.

What the USDA says

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service puts both the clock and the food’s temperature into its guidance: "Refrigerated food should be safe as long as the power is out no more than 4 hours. Discard any perishable food (such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers) that have been above 40° F (4.4 °C) for 2 hours."

That is why I separate the question of whether the refrigerator is cold now from the question of what to keep. Meat, eggs and leftovers are not cleared merely because the air feels cold when I finally open the door. The outage duration matters, and so does how warm the perishable food became and how long it stayed that warm.

Why a cold reading is not the whole story

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service recommends keeping an appliance thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer so their temperatures can be checked during an outage. A thermometer checked while the power is off tells you the appliance temperature then. A reading taken only after power returns cannot reconstruct the temperature of a particular food earlier in the outage. It is a snapshot, not the missing stretch of time.

The same agency advises using a food thermometer on a particular item after power returns if you are unsure whether it is cold enough. That is a different check from looking at the refrigerator thermometer. One measures the appliance; the other checks the food you are deciding whether to keep. Neither changes how long the power was out.

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What I do instead

While the power is out, I keep the refrigerator door closed as much as possible. Opening it to keep checking works against the California Department of Public Health’s advice for maintaining the cold.

I keep track of the outage duration instead of relying on the reading I see after power returns. FoodSafety.gov says to discard refrigerated perishables such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers after 4 hours without power.

I check an uncertain item with a food thermometer, rather than treating the refrigerator’s reading as that item’s temperature. I consider how long the food may have been warm, too.

I do not taste food to settle the question. FoodSafety.gov says to evaluate items separately and not use tasting to judge safety. If I cannot tell how long food was at or above 40 °F, the Food and Drug Administration advises throwing it out.

If you call about the appliance, describe the job as checking whether the refrigerator is maintaining its temperature now, not certifying that the food stayed cold throughout the outage.