In my house, the scratching pet used to get my attention. The pet resting nearby looked comfortable, so it was tempting to treat the itch as the whole problem. This season, as of mid-November 2026, I would still notice the scratching first. I just would not use it to decide which pets belong in the flea plan.

You and I live here in California, and there is a useful detail for a house with both dogs and cats: the University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program says the cat flea attacks both. Its name is no reason to leave the dog out. A quiet pet is no reason to leave that pet out, either.

What the CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the household rule plainly: "Every pet in the home must be treated." That changes the question I ask when I see scratching. Instead of deciding which animal has earned treatment by acting uncomfortable, I need to account for every pet sharing the house. The pet that draws my eye may not be the only animal fleas can use.

Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine says the severity of symptoms depends on the extent of an infestation and on the animal’s size and age. So I cannot expect every pet to show the same symptoms. I would rather make a household plan than wait for the quieter animal to start scratching before including it.

Why the quiet pet matters

The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University says an untreated animal can remain a reservoir for flea reinfestation. It also says that not seeing a flea on a pet does not mean the pet has none: grooming can remove the visible evidence. That is the gap in my old approach. Treating the animal that looks bothered does not deal with fleas on another animal that looks fine.

The problem also reaches beyond the animals. A university extension service explains that flea eggs laid on a pet can fall onto bedding, carpets, rugs and mats during ordinary activity. Another university extension service says adult fleas spend almost their entire lives on their hosts. That gives fleas places to persist in both parts of the household: on a pet left untreated and in the spaces pets use. The CDC recommends beginning home treatment at the same time as pet treatment to help disrupt the flea life cycle.

What I would do instead

Include every household pet in the flea-control plan, not just the one scratching. Do not use an easy-looking coat or the absence of scratching as the deciding test.

in the flea-control plan, not just the one scratching. Do not use an easy-looking coat or the absence of scratching as the deciding test. Bring up the home at the same time as the pets. Treating the obvious animal while postponing attention to its surroundings leaves part of the problem in place.

Regularly clean pet sleeping areas. The University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program recommends that alongside controlling fleas on pets.

Use a pet flea comb periodically to check for a new infestation, as that program recommends. Looking deliberately is more useful than waiting for a pet to act uncomfortable.

Keep prevention consistent rather than treating it as a single response to an itch. The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University says a single use of a monthly preventive may not stay active long enough to eliminate all fleas from a home.

Tell whoever you call the job is flea control for every pet in the household, coordinated with treatment of the home and cleaning of pet sleeping areas.