One paver patio estimate includes excavation and a compacted base. Another does not say whether that preparation is included. That is not yet a fair price comparison: the landscapers may not have priced the same work.

If you live in California, define the patio you want before asking for revised bids. Put the proposed work on paper, have each landscaper price that scope, and ask for an explanation of any large difference. Don’t choose by the bottom line alone.

What a complete paver patio estimate should list

A written estimate should describe the work, materials, completion date and price. For this job, look for the patio area and a description of what happens beneath the pavers—not just the visible surface. The work description should say whether excavation is included and to what depth, what base material will be used, and how the soil and base will be compacted. Technical guidance describes a compacted soil subgrade and compacted aggregate base as parts of a typical interlocking paver installation; an estimate should make clear what this landscaper proposes for your patio.

Check the pavers’ specified material, size and color, along with any bedding material and joint filling included in the work. The estimate should also account for cleanup and removal of excavated material and other debris. Look for a completion date, the total price, a written payment schedule, and a statement of who will obtain any necessary permits. Check whether permit fees are included.

Make each landscaper price the same patio

Give each bidder the same description, then request a revised written estimate rather than trying to fill in missing work yourself. Compare these entries on each bid:

Confirm the patio area each landscaper priced.

Ask each to state whether excavation is included and specify its proposed depth.

Request the base material and the proposed soil and base compaction work in writing.

Match the paver specifications, bedding and joints across bids.

Confirm who removes excavated material and completes cleanup.

Check who obtains necessary permits and whether the price includes permit fees.

Match the completion dates and payment schedules before comparing totals.

You are not asking every landscaper to use an unstated standard depth or build a patio they have not proposed. You are asking each one to spell out the work behind the price so you can see where their approaches differ.

Read a price gap as a scope question

If one bid names excavation and a compacted base and the other is silent, the silent bid has not told you whether that work is included. Ask the second landscaper to put its proposed preparation in writing and revise the price if the scope changes. Then ask the first landscaper to explain its excavation depth, base material and compaction work. The difference may lie in the work or materials being priced; the totals alone cannot settle it.

Do the same with smaller-looking omissions. A bid that does not address disposal or permit fees leaves you with questions about the work and its total cost. Ask for an explanation of a large gap rather than assuming either bidder has made a mistake.

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Questions to ask before choosing

Ask each landscaper: What preparation is included before the pavers go down? What materials will be used, and how will the work be performed? What happens to the excavated material? Who gets any necessary permits, and are the fees included?

Ask how a change to excavation, materials or other work would be priced. Put agreed changes and any price adjustment in a written change order. Promises about the scope and the cost of labor or materials belong in the contract, not only in a conversation.

Short checklist before you sign

Check that the chosen scope, materials, price, payment schedule, permit responsibility and completion date are written down.

Check that cleanup and debris removal are included in the contract.

Ask the landscaper to resolve any missing excavation or base detail before you accept the price.

Review payments against completed work; do not pay the full project price up front.

For home improvement work over $500 in combined labor and materials, a written contract is required here. If a bid still leaves you guessing what will be built, stop comparing totals and ask the landscaper for a complete written description first.