A pest-control employee applied insecticide around a California house on April 10, 2020. That afternoon, a local resident reported that the application had taken place during drizzle. The complaint prompted an investigation, but the penalty that survived concerned the company's refusal to let an investigator interview the employee.

The county received the complaint at 2:15 p.m. An investigator arrived at 2:54 p.m., after the employee had left. The product was Bifen I/T, containing bifenthrin. The decision described a California restriction on applying products containing that ingredient during precipitation, with an exception for the underside of eaves. Whether the application broke pesticide rules was the question the investigator was trying to answer.

The investigator contacted the owner and later requested the employee's contact information twice by email. The owner declined. The county initially proposed action over the application itself, then withdrew that notice. It subsequently pursued a separate violation for preventing the employee interview. After a hearing, the county imposed a $1,000 fine, which the company appealed.

What each side argued

The company did not deny refusing the interview. Its owner said the county had misled him by failing to explain that refusal could itself violate a regulation. He maintained that he had asked whether declining was a citable violation and had not received the information needed to make an informed decision.

In his emails, the owner characterized the requests as harassment and demanded proof that the employee had done something wrong based on information already supplied.

The county's position was that interviewing people present during the application was normal investigative practice. The employee could describe what happened, including the weather. His account was relevant to deciding whether a violation had occurred.

The company also challenged the hearing officer's impartiality. It pointed to her work history with the county and a supervisory relationship. The director found no evidence that she had investigated, prosecuted or advocated in this proceeding, supervised this investigation, or shown bias.

What the law says

The September 2022 decision applied title 3, section 6141 of the California Code of Regulations. That rule allowed the director or county agricultural commissioner to interview employees confidentially during work hours when reasonably necessary to investigate a suspected pesticide-related safety violation.

The word suspected mattered. Investigators could seek an employee's account while determining what happened; they did not first have to prove the underlying pesticide violation.

The director also concluded that section 6141 did not require an advance warning to the employer about the interview authority. A licensed pest-control operator was responsible for knowing and following the laws governing the company's work.

The decision applied the 2022 penalty framework in section 6130. A violation of a protective rule could be elevated to Class A, a penalty category, because of aggravating circumstances such as violation history or failure to cooperate. The applicable range was $700 to $5,000. The director found support for that classification and considered the $1,000 fine reasonable. Those were the rules and amounts applied in this record, rather than a statement of today's penalty schedule.

How it ended

On September 6, 2022, the Department of Pesticide Regulation's director upheld the violation and the entire $1,000 fine. The county was instructed to tell the company how and when to pay.

A November 1, 2022 agency notice reported that the decision became final after 30 days without an appeal. That established an administrative ending; the materials reviewed did not establish whether the company paid.

The outcome was limited. This was a fine for obstructing the interview, not an award to the homeowner. The decision recounted the withdrawn pesticide-application charges but did not uphold them. It did not establish that the resident's report of an unlawful application was correct or that anyone suffered pesticide injury.

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