The locksmith is at your door, you are still locked out, and the price is suddenly far above what the dispatcher quoted. That is a hard moment to negotiate from. It is not a reason to agree to a charge you do not understand.

Stop the job, ask what changed and decide whether to continue only after you have the new estimate. If the locksmith threatens you or insists on a charge just for showing up, call the police immediately. You can check a locksmith’s credentials and seek another estimate rather than making a decision under pressure.

Safety first: stop if the encounter turns threatening

If the locksmith threatens you, call the police immediately. The state’s consumer guidance gives the same instruction if the locksmith insists on a charge for showing up. You do not have to settle that confrontation by arguing through the bill.

Stop the process if something seems wrong.

Do not sign a document because you are being pressured to decide immediately.

Call the police immediately if the locksmith threatens you or insists on a charge for showing up.

Pressure to make an immediate decision is a warning sign identified by the Federal Trade Commission. Keep the immediate issue simple: whether you agree to the work and the price now being proposed. A lockout does not require you to accept an unexplained increase before you have asked about it.

Stop the charge from growing while you are still locked out

Ask the locksmith to explain the difference between the dispatcher’s estimate and the price at your door before work continues. Ask for an estimate of the charges as they now stand, including what the proposed work and any parts will cost. If the explanation still seems wrong, stop the process. Do not let the need to get inside rush you into signing under pressure.

If you live in California, locksmiths must be licensed by the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services. Ask to see the arriving locksmith’s pocket license; state law requires locksmiths to carry it. The Bureau also advises checking a locksmith company’s license or an employee’s registration before doing business with them. Those are checks you can make before hiring someone else if you decide not to continue with the locksmith at your door.

If you have already been charged, ask for a receipt. It should identify the company, its local address and phone number, and show the costs of parts and services and the total charged. The Bureau also advises noting the company license number and the employee’s registration number. Keep that record rather than trying to reconstruct the bill later.

What to tell the locksmith you call next

Tell the dispatcher that you are locked out of your home and need an estimate of the charges before agreeing to service. Ask what work that estimate covers and what the charge would be for showing up. The state consumer guidance advises getting an estimate from the dispatcher.

Ask the new dispatcher for the proposed charges, then check the company’s license or the employee’s registration before hiring. When the locksmith arrives, ask to see the pocket license and compare the proposed charge with what the dispatcher told you before work starts.

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Before an after-hours locksmith comes, ask about the full charge

An after-hours call is still a call for which you should request a charge estimate from the dispatcher. Ask what the estimate includes, what work is proposed and whether any charge applies just for showing up. Before work begins, ask the arriving locksmith to explain any difference from that estimate. If the price changes again and something seems wrong, stop rather than agreeing under pressure.

If you cannot resolve a charge dispute, keep your notes and receipt. You can complain to the Bureau about a locksmith company or employee and include supporting documents. The Federal Trade Commission also identifies a state attorney general or local consumer protection office as a place to seek outside help with an unresolved contractor dispute. If the locksmith threatens you or insists on a charge for showing up, that is no longer a price question to work through at the door: call the police immediately.