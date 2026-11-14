Long Beach plumbers I'd ask about weak flow or scale
11 days ago
Top 3Plumbers · Long Beach, CA·Checked Nov 12, 2026
Weak flow and hard-water buildup aren’t the same problem, even if both make an old house feel older. I read through the public reviews for Long Beach plumbers and came away with different questions worth asking before anyone starts work.
MOBy Marisol Ochoa4 min read
In Long Beach, hard water can leave scale on fixtures and inside a water heater, while weak flow can turn a shower or laundry day into a stop-and-start chore. In an older house, a valve or a run of pipe may be involved, but guessing at the cause can mean opening a wall for work that was not needed. Put it off and a leak or heater problem may interrupt more than one room. Get the diagnosis wrong and the disruption grows.
Choosing a plumber is not as simple as sorting by stars. Many ratings look nearly identical, while quotes may not separate testing from the work proposed. A promise to fix the pressure does not tell you where it was measured or whether buildup is part of the problem. We screened 35 companies serving Long Beach, and these 3 made it.
The list at a glanceGoogle ★
1Ewing Brothers Plumbing CoZIP 90808 · water-line repairs4.92E-Z Flow Rooter & PlumbingZIP 90805 · repiping5.03Golden State Water HeatersZIP 90803 · water heaters5.0
15 Under floor17 Thin detail3 Picked50+ Google reviews4.5★ or betterA review in the last 12 monthsNo paid placementWe required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews, BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records to understand each company’s work and the patterns in its feedback. No one on this list paid to be here.
The rankingFrom #1 down
#1Ewing Brothers Plumbing CoZIP 90808Open 24/7Top pickBest forWeak flow that may start at the incoming water lineAboutEwing Brothers Plumbing Co is a Long Beach plumber whose services include drain, sewer and water-heater work. Its work in the city also includes leak and water-line repairs, repiping and tankless water-heater installation. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That range of plumbing work is useful when weak flow has no obvious cause at the fixture.Why it made the listEwing Brothers has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 169 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe clear explanations of the problem, repair options and next steps, along with careful work and thorough cleanup. Multiple reviewers also describe less destructive ways of reaching leaks. Its water-line replacement and repair work makes it a fit when the incoming line may be behind weak flow.Water-line repairsRepipingOpen 24/74.9/5169 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#2E-Z Flow Rooter & PlumbingZIP 90805Best valueBest forWeak flow needing diagnosis before a repiping decisionAboutE-Z Flow Rooter & Plumbing is a Long Beach plumber offering sewer repair, drain cleaning and general plumbing. On its own site, the company says it handles water-line installation, piping and repiping, hydro jetting, and sewer and drain cleaning across Los Angeles and Orange County. Its posted hours are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.Why it made the listE-Z Flow has a 5/5 Google rating from 278 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt work and clear explanations; several point to thorough diagnosis and attention to the underlying problem. Reviewed jobs include repiping and sewer-line camera inspection. That mix makes it useful when you need to sort out whether weak flow calls for a targeted repair or wider pipe work.RepipingWater linesSunday hours5.0/5278 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
#3Golden State Water HeatersZIP 90803Open 24/7Best forWater-heater scale concerns and scale-guard questionsAboutGolden State Water Heaters is a Long Beach plumbing specialist focused on water heaters. The company says it has operated since 2017 and works on conventional and tankless heater installation, replacement, repair and maintenance, including tankless descaling. Its listed hours are 24 hours a day Monday through Saturday. Its narrower focus suits a hard-water concern centered on the heater rather than the whole plumbing system.Why it made the listGolden State has a 5/5 Google rating from 71 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe punctual, efficient visits, clean water-heater work and explanations of the available options. Tankless maintenance and scale-guard installation also appear in its reviews. Those jobs distinguish it when the question is what buildup is doing to your hot-water equipment.Water heatersTankless maintenanceScale guards5.0/571 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026
Before work starts, ask where pressure will be measured, including an outdoor tap, and which fixtures will be checked for flow. Take photos of those fixtures and any visible leaks first, especially if access or wall restoration may enter the scope. Get the testing and proposed valve, regulator or pipe work separated in writing, with a final pressure check. For hard water, ask for a measured hardness reading and what a scale guard, softener or heater maintenance would each address.