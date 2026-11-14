Top 3 Plumbers · Long Beach, CA · Checked Nov 12, 2026

Weak flow and hard-water buildup aren’t the same problem, even if both make an old house feel older. I read through the public reviews for Long Beach plumbers and came away with different questions worth asking before anyone starts work.

MO By Marisol Ochoa 4 min read

In Long Beach, hard water can leave scale on fixtures and inside a water heater, while weak flow can turn a shower or laundry day into a stop-and-start chore. In an older house, a valve or a run of pipe may be involved, but guessing at the cause can mean opening a wall for work that was not needed. Put it off and a leak or heater problem may interrupt more than one room. Get the diagnosis wrong and the disruption grows.

Choosing a plumber is not as simple as sorting by stars. Many ratings look nearly identical, while quotes may not separate testing from the work proposed. A promise to fix the pressure does not tell you where it was measured or whether buildup is part of the problem. We screened 35 companies serving Long Beach, and these 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Ewing Brothers Plumbing Co ZIP 90808 · water-line repairs 4.9 2 E-Z Flow Rooter & Plumbing ZIP 90805 · repiping 5.0 3 Golden State Water Heaters ZIP 90803 · water heaters 5.0

How we picked 35 companies

15 Under floor 17 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We required at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews, BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records to understand each company’s work and the patterns in its feedback. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Ewing Brothers Plumbing Co Top pick Best for Weak flow that may start at the incoming water line About Ewing Brothers Plumbing Co is a Long Beach plumber whose services include drain, sewer and water-heater work. Its work in the city also includes leak and water-line repairs, repiping and tankless water-heater installation. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That range of plumbing work is useful when weak flow has no obvious cause at the fixture. Why it made the list Ewing Brothers has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 169 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe clear explanations of the problem, repair options and next steps, along with careful work and thorough cleanup. Multiple reviewers also describe less destructive ways of reaching leaks. Its water-line replacement and repair work makes it a fit when the incoming line may be behind weak flow. 4.9 /5 169 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 2 E-Z Flow Rooter & Plumbing Best value Best for Weak flow needing diagnosis before a repiping decision About E-Z Flow Rooter & Plumbing is a Long Beach plumber offering sewer repair, drain cleaning and general plumbing. On its own site, the company says it handles water-line installation, piping and repiping, hydro jetting, and sewer and drain cleaning across Los Angeles and Orange County. Its posted hours are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Why it made the list E-Z Flow has a 5/5 Google rating from 278 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe prompt work and clear explanations; several point to thorough diagnosis and attention to the underlying problem. Reviewed jobs include repiping and sewer-line camera inspection. That mix makes it useful when you need to sort out whether weak flow calls for a targeted repair or wider pipe work. 5.0 /5 278 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

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# 3 Golden State Water Heaters Best for Water-heater scale concerns and scale-guard questions About Golden State Water Heaters is a Long Beach plumbing specialist focused on water heaters. The company says it has operated since 2017 and works on conventional and tankless heater installation, replacement, repair and maintenance, including tankless descaling. Its listed hours are 24 hours a day Monday through Saturday. Its narrower focus suits a hard-water concern centered on the heater rather than the whole plumbing system. Why it made the list Golden State has a 5/5 Google rating from 71 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviewers repeatedly describe punctual, efficient visits, clean water-heater work and explanations of the available options. Tankless maintenance and scale-guard installation also appear in its reviews. Those jobs distinguish it when the question is what buildup is doing to your hot-water equipment. 5.0 /5 71 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

Before work starts, ask where pressure will be measured, including an outdoor tap, and which fixtures will be checked for flow. Take photos of those fixtures and any visible leaks first, especially if access or wall restoration may enter the scope. Get the testing and proposed valve, regulator or pipe work separated in writing, with a final pressure check. For hard water, ask for a measured hardness reading and what a scale guard, softener or heater maintenance would each address.

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