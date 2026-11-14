A California homeowner hired a contractor to repair the foundation beneath a house with uneven floors and interior wall cracks. According to a licensing complaint later resolved by settlement, she paid more than the contract price, but the crew installed fewer supports than the agreement required.

The agency's account began with a house that had undergone extensive additions. On or about November 15, 2014, the homeowner signed a $57,695.00 foundation-repair contract and paid a $1,000.00 deposit. The agreement called for 27 push piers and six support jacks. Work began on or about January 30, 2015. The filing said only 24 piers and three jacks were installed, with no change orders documenting the reduced work.

Her payments eventually totaled $62,384.68, or $4,689.68 above the contract price. After work stopped, she reported that many of the original problems remained and new cracks appeared inside. She hired another contractor to review the work. A floor-level survey showed that the floors still were not level, according to the agency's filing.

What each side argued

The Contractors State License Board's enforcement staff charged that the company had departed from the agreed plans without the homeowner's consent. It also alleged failure to complete the project for the contract price, excessive payments and missing contract information. Additional engineering and the removal of three piers and three jacks from the work had not been covered by signed change orders.

The contractor initially contested the agency's original accusation. The final record did not set out a competing technical explanation for the missing supports. Instead, the company settled the amended accusation, which covered this job and another homeowner's foundation work.

Under that agreement, the company accepted that the agency could establish a factual basis for the charges at a hearing and gave up its right to contest them. One charge concerning the other job was withdrawn. The agreement limited its admissions to this licensing proceeding and other professional licensing matters; they were not admissible in other criminal or civil proceedings.

What the law says

The agency applied Business and Professions Code section 7109(b). That provision, last amended in 1988, made a willful, significant departure from plans grounds for discipline when it harmed another person and lacked the required consent. Here, the agency tied that rule to the omitted supports.

Section 7159(c)(5), as quoted in the May 2017 accusation, required changes or extra work to be put in writing and signed by both parties before the affected work began. A change order was the document that made an agreed alteration part of the contract. The agency alleged that the company had skipped that step when changing this foundation job.

These were licensing charges resolved by an agreed disciplinary order in 2018. The settlement did not supply a trial verdict deciding a separate homeowner damages lawsuit.

How it ended

On February 7, 2018, the registrar adopted the settlement, effective March 8, 2018. The order revoked the contractor's license but stayed that revocation, meaning it was put on hold. The company was placed on three years of probation under specified conditions.

For foundation-repair contracts during probation, the company had to obtain civil-engineer letters addressing soil conditions and the suitability of its proposed repairs. It also had to document and certify level surveys before foundation work and at completion. Those were conditions imposed on this contractor, not a universal checklist of requirements for every repair.

The order required $15,644.12 in investigative costs and a $45,000.00 disciplinary bond or cash deposit for each of two licenses. Those amounts were not a refund to this homeowner. The adopted order did not award her repayment or establish that her house was later repaired. It resolved the license-discipline case; subsequent compliance was not established by these documents.

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Before you hire

For foundation repair, ask a licensed contractor to explain the proposed work and the engineering input behind it.