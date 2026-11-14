In my ranch house, the easy reflex is to turn on the bathroom faucet, pick up the toothbrush, and leave the water running until I am ready to rinse. You and I live here in California, and as of mid-November 2026, I still have to catch myself doing it. A little stream during brushing hardly looks like something that could show up in a household’s water use.

That is the belief worth dropping: that the water running while you brush is too little to matter. The question is not whether one brushing session looks dramatic in the sink. It is what happens when the faucet runs through the part of the routine that needs no water at all.

What the EPA says

The US Environmental Protection Agency puts the possible savings plainly: "Most of us know we can save water if we turn off the tap while brushing our teeth (as much as 3,000 gallons per year!)" That is water saved by changing what the faucet does during an ordinary task, not by changing the toothbrush or the sink.

The EPA also says that turning off the tap while brushing can save one person more than 200 gallons of water per month. I find the per-person measure useful. It takes the idea out of the vague category of household conservation and puts it beside something I do at my own bathroom sink. The water that disappears down the drain while I am busy brushing is still water the household used, whether I noticed it at the time or not.

Why the stream adds up

The faucet keeps delivering water for as long as it is open, even while the brush is in your mouth. The EPA says a bathroom faucet generally runs at 2 gallons of water per minute. A city’s environmental protection department says water-saving bathroom faucets use about 1.5 gallons a minute and that the average person brushes for about 2 minutes each time. It says turning the water off during brushing significantly decreases the amount used.

Those figures are for different descriptions of bathroom faucets, not a promise that every sink uses the same amount. The practical point is simpler: brushing takes time, and an open tap runs through that time. Shutting it off separates the moments when I need water from the stretch when I do not. That is how a small-looking stream becomes measurable use without any single trip to the sink seeming remarkable.

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What I do instead

I wet the brush if I want to, then shut the faucet before I start brushing. I do not leave it running just because I expect to need water again.

I keep the tap off while the brush is in my mouth. That is the part of the routine where the old reflex wastes water without helping me brush.

I turn the water back on when I need it to rinse, then shut it off again. The change is in how long the faucet runs, not in whether I can use the sink.

When I catch myself letting the stream run, I shut it off rather than treating that brushing session as too small to count. The EPA’s per-person monthly figure is a good reminder of why the repeated habit matters.

I used to judge this by what I could see in the basin. Now I pay attention to whether water is flowing while I am doing something that does not require it. It is a plain adjustment in my own house: use the faucet for the water I need, and give it a rest while I brush.

If the tap will not shut off, tell whoever you call that the bathroom faucet will not shut off between uses.