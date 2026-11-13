I used to think the outlet behind my sofa was a sensible place for a plug-in carbon monoxide alarm. It had power, the alarm was out of sight, and I could leave the visible wall alone. As of mid-November 2026, with the first rain on my mind, I understand the appeal of getting the alarm plugged in and calling the job done. You and I live here in California; keeping a room tidy is no reason to hide something that needs to sense the air in it.

A city government here in California advises placing carbon monoxide devices outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. That made me look beyond the convenient outlet. Choosing the part of the house where an alarm belongs and choosing an unobstructed spot for that alarm are both parts of placing it. The outlet behind a sofa may answer the question of power, but it does not answer the question of what stands in front of the alarm.

What the Consumer Product Safety Commission says

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission puts the furniture question plainly: "Make sure the alarm cannot be covered up by furniture or draperies."

That is a useful test in my house. I can see that an alarm is plugged in, yet fail to notice how much of it the sofa hides. A spot does not become a good one just because it is easy to reach when the furniture is moved. I want the alarm to have a clear place in the room when the furniture is where I actually keep it.

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Why the sofa matters

A fire and emergency department’s community outreach office warns that furniture can block the flow of air to the vents on a carbon monoxide alarm. It also warns that, in dead-air spaces, carbon monoxide may not reach a sensor in time. Air has to reach the alarm; an electrical connection does not carry the air there.

That is the reversal for me. I was judging the outlet, not the path to the alarm. Behind the sofa, furniture can get in the way of the air the alarm is meant to sense. A powered alarm can still be poorly placed if its vents are obstructed. Moving my attention from the plug to the open space around the alarm gives me a better way to judge that corner.

What I’d do instead

Look at the alarm with the sofa in its usual position. If the furniture covers the alarm or blocks its vents, do not treat that outlet as a suitable spot just because the plug fits.

Read the alarm’s own mounting and location instructions before settling on a different spot. The fire and emergency department’s community outreach office advises following the manufacturer’s instructions because installation locations vary by manufacturer.

Keep the larger placement job in view. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends a central location on every level of a home’s livable space, including the basement, at least 15 feet from any fuel-burning appliance. A clear spot behind different furniture is not the point; the location needs to suit the alarm and the home.

Check the finished placement with the room as it is normally arranged. Curtains and furniture should not be able to cover the alarm. I would rather see the device than let the sofa turn it into something I forget is there.

If I ask someone to handle this, I’ll describe the job as placing a carbon monoxide alarm according to its instructions, where furniture does not block air from reaching its vents.