Top 3 Appliance repair · San Jose, CA · Checked Nov 12, 2026

A range that won’t heat is hard enough without guessing what to say when you call. I read the San Jose repair reviews for the useful details: kitchen care, clear explanations and the questions worth asking before parts get ordered.

MO By Marisol Ochoa 3 min read

In a San Jose kitchen, an older oven or range can fail in ways that are hard to pin down: a burner that will not light, an oven that heats unevenly, or a control that stops responding. Put it off, and dinner gets harder every night. A poor repair can mean another visit and more time without the appliance. Before you book, take a photo of the model label and the part that is acting up. It is easier to describe the trouble when you have both in front of you.

Choosing a repair company is harder than comparing star ratings. Several can look nearly identical online, while their service descriptions leave you guessing whether they work on your particular range. Quotes may not separate diagnosis, parts and labor in the same way, and a promise of quick service does not tell you what happens if a part must be ordered. We screened 23 companies serving San Jose. These 3 made the list.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 Box Appliance wolf ranges 4.9 2 Joy Appliance Repair ZIP 95123 · ovens and ranges 4.9 3 Reimagine Service Appliance Repair stovetop repair 4.9

How we picked 23 companies

10 Under floor 10 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We screened companies with at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or higher, and a review in the last 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 Box Appliance Top pick Best for A Wolf range and careful work around your kitchen About Box Appliance is an appliance repair service focused on Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove products. On its own site, the company says it works exclusively on those brands and lists San Jose among its service areas. Its services include Wolf range repair and maintenance, alongside work on Sub-Zero and Cove appliances. It lists hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Why it made the list Box Appliance has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 1,038 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe thorough work, straightforward scheduling and clear explanations of what was done. They also mention arrival updates and care taken to protect floors and nearby areas. Reviews include Wolf range service, making this the pick with the clearest fit for that brand and the largest review base here. 4.9 /5 1,038 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

# 2 Joy Appliance Repair Best value Best for An oven or range diagnosis with the proposed work explained About Joy Appliance Repair is a San Jose kitchen appliance repair service. Its site highlights range and stove repair, while the company’s service description includes appliance diagnostics and maintenance. The company says it does not repair small appliances or commercial equipment. Reviews also describe refrigerator and ice maker work. Joy lists weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Why it made the list Joy Appliance Repair has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 71 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two picks. Reviews describe oven and range repairs, and reviewers repeatedly praise prompt appointments, accurate diagnoses and explanations they can follow. The recurring emphasis on communication makes Joy a useful option when you want to understand the proposed repair before work begins. 4.9 /5 71 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

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# 3 Reimagine Service Appliance Repair Best for Stovetop trouble that may need a return visit About Reimagine Service Appliance Repair serves San Jose and the wider Bay Area. The company says it handles range and stove repair, cooktop work and other home appliances; its site also lists a San Jose location. Its appliance repair work extends to refrigerators, dishwashers and laundry equipment. That broader service mix may suit a household dealing with more than one appliance problem. Why it made the list Reimagine Service Appliance Repair has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 326 reviews. Reviews describe stovetop repairs, along with prompt scheduling, timely arrivals and efficient diagnoses. Reviewers also repeatedly mention clear explanations and estimates. Some repairs involved an ordered part and a follow-up appointment, so its documented follow-through is especially relevant when the fix cannot happen in one visit. 4.9 /5 326 Google reviews · as of Nov 12, 2026

Before work starts, share whether the range is gas or electric, its make and model, and exactly what it is doing. A photo of the model label helps, especially on an older unit. Confirm that the company works on that model, what the written scope includes, and how it will handle a part that needs ordering. Settle the arrival window, delay updates and any return visit before you agree to the repair.

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