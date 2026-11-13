A couple in California hired a contractor to enlarge their house with a family room, a bigger kitchen and a second story. The remodeling job included new stairs and four sliding-door systems. A later licensing investigation found that the stairs were uneven and the door frames had been installed backward.

The couple signed the remodeling contract in March 2005, and construction began the next month. They rented another house during the work. All required permits were obtained, and all inspections were passed, including the final inspection in March 2006. But disagreements over the remaining repairs continued after construction.

A licensing investigator inspected the home in February 2007. An industry expert then examined nine areas of defective work. The door frames had their screen-receiving sides inside the house. The expert said fixing them required new framing and doors, plus removal of surrounding drywall and siding. Simply turning the frames around would not solve it. The upstairs floor was also uneven, and one homeowner testified that varying the carpet padding had not adequately leveled it.

What each side argued

The homeowners wanted the defects corrected. After disagreements over a punch list, meaning the list of work still needing attention, the contractor offered to pay the lower of two reasonable outside bids in exchange for a release of liability. One homeowner said he could not obtain two bids for every item. He instead submitted bids and other claims totaling $88,810, including late fees and carpeting costs.

The contractor offered approximately $20,000. Its managing officer acknowledged that the nine areas identified by the board's expert did not meet trade standards and needed repairs. He accepted responsibility for at least some repairs.

The defense expert agreed with the observations about all nine items but disputed the price. He estimated that seven could be repaired for approximately $15,250 less than the board expert's estimate. He could not price the other two without inspecting the house. The homeowners had refused that inspection after undertaking some repairs themselves.

The decision did not accept every homeowner criticism. It found the contractor's request for a final punch list reasonable, given the expense and inconvenience of repeatedly sending subcontractors back to address separate complaints.

What the law says

The 2010 decision applied California Business and Professions Code section 7109(a). It made a significant, willful departure from accepted standards of workmanship grounds for license discipline, subject to an exception for work following architect-prepared or supervised plans and specifications.

The decision explained that willful did not require an intention to break the rule. Intentionally performing the work in the manner used could qualify when that work fell below trade standards. It also found a violation of section 7113, concerning failure to complete a project for the contract price.

Government Code section 11519(d), as applied in that decision, allowed restitution as a condition of license probation, a period of operation under restrictions. Restitution meant money to compensate the homeowners for their loss. The decision required clear and convincing evidence, a high probability that the charges were true.

How it ended

On November 30, 2010, the Contractors State License Board's registrar adopted the decision with changes. The order required $41,246 in restitution within 30 days of its January 5, 2011 effective date. That matched the board expert's estimated cost to repair all nine items; it was not the homeowners' larger demand.

License revocations were stayed, meaning put on hold, during two years of probation. The registrar expressly removed the proposed 30-day actual suspension. The order also required bonds or cash deposits as financial security and $11,115 in agency costs, with ability to pay considered when setting a payment schedule.

The decision found potential tripping hazards, but no evidence of a defect likely to cause failure in the house's load-bearing portions. It did not establish that the homeowners later received payment or that every repair was completed. Later review and compliance have not been verified.

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