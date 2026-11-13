In my house, the old reflex was to put the mower away with grass still packed beneath the deck. I figured the clippings would dry out and fall away the next time I cut the lawn. As of mid-November, that feels like one more small task I can leave for later. But leaving the grass there is the task: the mower goes into storage with the clippings still against it.

You and I live in California, and the University of California Integrated Pest Management Program gives a useful starting point for dealing with that buildup: stop the engine or motor before cleaning or adjusting the mower. That instruction changes the order of my routine. Instead of treating the underside as something the next mow will take care of, I need to deal with it when I put the mower away.

What a university extension service says

A university extension service puts the reason plainly: "It is important after mowing to clean off the mower. Grass clippings stuck to the bottom of the mower deck hold water causing the metal to rust and shortening the lifespan of the equipment."

That is a different answer from the one I used to give myself. I was thinking about whether the clippings would eventually disappear. The extension service is concerned with what happens while they are still stuck there. It also advises routinely looking underneath for accumulated clippings and scraping them off with a putty knife. A glance at the top of the mower cannot tell me whether that job is done.

Why the clippings matter

The problem is the water they hold against the deck. Grass caught underneath is not just loose debris waiting for another pass across the lawn. When it sticks to the bottom, the moisture it holds can rust the metal and shorten the mower’s life. That makes cleaning the underside part of finishing the mowing, not a separate chore to remember whenever I next need the machine.

Another university extension service advises cleaning clippings from the deck after mowing, once the engine has cooled, to prevent rust and corrosion. For me, that draws a clear line between putting the mower away promptly and putting it away finished. I can wait for the engine to cool without deciding the clippings should stay there until the next cut.

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What I do instead

After mowing, let the engine cool before cleaning clippings from the deck. The point is to finish the job after the mower has cooled, rather than leave the buildup in place.

Stop the engine or motor before cleaning or adjusting the mower. On a gasoline model, remove the sparkplug wire before working on it; on an electrical model, disconnect the power. Those are the precautions in the University of California Integrated Pest Management Program’s guidance.

Look underneath for accumulated clippings. If grass is stuck there, scrape it off with a putty knife instead of counting on the next cut to clear it.

That is the routine I can remember: cool, stop and disconnect as appropriate, then check beneath the deck and remove what has collected there. It addresses the grass that is actually touching the mower, rather than the grass I hope will fall away later.

If I need help, I would describe the job as removing accumulated clippings from beneath the mower deck, not just cleaning the outside.