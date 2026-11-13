I used to put mud-caked clothes straight into the washer and trust the wash water to carry the dirt away. As of mid-November 2026, with wind season and the first rain on my mind, that still feels like the easy move in my ranch house. You and I live here in California, and one utility’s laundry advice is to wash full loads using cold water. But a full load does not make brushing dried mud off a garment unnecessary.

The stubborn part of me wants to count anything that leaves the clothes as gone. That is a different question from whether it has left the machine. I can keep using the washer for the actual washing while giving loose mud somewhere else to go first.

What a university extension service says

For flood-damaged clothing, a university extension service gives this sequence: "Once dry, shake them out or brush off loose dirt and dried mud. Next separate clothes the way you would for normal washing." The brushing comes before the clothes go through a normal wash. It is a small change to the job: deal with the loose, dried material while it is still on the garment, rather than asking the machine to take it along with everything else.

Another university extension service recommends scraping, shaking and rinsing soiled textiles to clear away mud, dirt and other debris before prewashing them in cool water. It also warns that excessive mud or dirt could be harmful to a washing machine. Those instructions give me a practical line to draw: washing the fabric is the washer’s job; loading it with avoidable loose mud need not be.

Why the wash may leave grit behind

A front-load washer guide from iFixit describes a trap that catches debris before it reaches the impeller. That is the part of the old assumption I had backwards. Water moves through the machine, but the trap is there to retain material, not send every bit of it out with the water. The same guide says sand and similar debris can clog the trap or pump, and it lists sand, grime and stones among the things to look for at the pump inlet.

So the useful distinction is between dirt coming off a shirt and debris clearing the washer. A wash can clean the clothing without carrying every loose particle out of the drain system. I do not need to know exactly where each grain will end up to avoid putting a crust of dried mud in with a load of laundry.

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What I do instead

If the mud is dry, shake the garment and brush off loose dirt and dried mud before sorting it for washing.

For clothes carrying a lot of mud and debris, scrape, shake and rinse them before prewashing in cool water.

For washable flood-soiled clothing, rinse several times before washing, as a university extension service advises. I would keep that step tied to flood-soiled clothing rather than treating it as a rule for every load.

Let the washer wash the clothes after that loose material has been removed. A load coming out cleaner is not, by itself, proof that its grit went down the drain.

If I need help with a washer that is not draining or spinning, I would describe the draining problem and the muddy load, and ask for the drain trap and pump inlet to be checked for sand, grime and stones.