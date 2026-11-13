A California homeowner agreed to a $39 offer to clean her heater and air-conditioning ducts in May 2014. The visit became a $7,600 contract for new ducts, a condenser and heater refurbishment. After the work, she found water across her basement floor. A return visit brought a replacement pump, but her home still never seemed to get cool.

The trouble developed over several days. A salesperson inspected the ducts, recommended replacing them and offered a deal if the company could start the next day. She signed a contract the disciplinary record described as illegible. She understood that she would not be charged until she was satisfied and signed off on the work.

When a worker arrived, he proposed replacing the heater for another $3,000 to $4,000. She told him to stop work on it until its condition was established. He later told her the crew had cleaned it anyway. The salesperson returned, said the system had been tested and worked well, and obtained her signature on a financial paper. About an hour after he left, she found the water.

What each side argued

The homeowner understood refurbishment to mean more than cleaning. The worker told her those meant the same thing. After the pump replacement, she called again seeking answers. A company representative called and yelled at her. She requested contact only by email and heard nothing further from the company, according to the accusation later adopted in the decision.

These were accounts of the company's statements during the job, not a defense presented at a hearing. The company failed to submit the required notice of defense, the document used to contest the disciplinary charges and request a hearing.

The licensing agency's evidence went beyond her dissatisfaction. An enforcement representative confirmed that required heating and cooling permits had not been obtained. An industry expert inspected the work and estimated that correction and completion would cost $1,450. The cited defects included missing duct straps, unsealed connections and sheet-metal connections left without fiberglass duct-wrap insulation. Return-air ducting and the area around an ultraviolet light also had not been properly sealed.

What the law says

The 2016 accusation quoted the Business and Professions Code provisions applied in this proceeding. Section 7109(a) made a deliberate, substantial departure from accepted construction trade standards grounds for discipline, subject to its stated exception for architect-prepared or supervised plans. Section 7110 covered deliberate violations of building laws. Here, the agency used it for the missing permits.

Section 7113 addressed substantial failure to complete a project for the agreed price. Section 7159(c)(1) required legible home-improvement contracts. Those provisions connected the physical defects and the unreadable agreement to licensing consequences.

The 2017 order also applied Government Code section 11520. It allowed the agency to act on admissions or other evidence when a contractor failed to file a defense or appear. That was a default proceeding: the agency decided the matter without a contested hearing.

How it ended

On June 1, 2017, the Contractors State License Board ordered the company's license revoked, effective July 5, 2017. It found the disciplinary charges true based on the evidence before it. The company could not apply to have that license reissued or reinstated for one year after the effective date.

The proceeding included other households and licensing violations. This homeowner's job was part of that broader record, not the sole reason for revocation. Affiliated licenses were resolved separately by agreement.

The order did not award this homeowner $1,450. That figure remained the expert's estimate of what correcting and completing her job would cost. Nor did the order establish that her house was eventually cooling properly. It allowed a motion to set aside the default; later review or reinstatement was not verified for this article.

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