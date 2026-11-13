Here in California, you and I know the reflex: the crew says the job is done, so you pay the contractor’s final bill and expect any loose ends to fall under the warranty. In my ranch house, I used to treat the end of the crew’s day as the end of the job. As of mid-November 2026, with wind season and the first rain on my mind, I want a clearer test than whether everyone is ready to leave.

The Contractors State License Board says payments to a contractor cannot exceed the value of the work performed. That gives me something concrete to look at when the final bill arrives: the work itself. A crew saying it has finished is not the same thing as my checking the result against what we agreed would be done.

What the Federal Trade Commission says

The Federal Trade Commission puts its final-payment advice plainly: “And never make the final payment until the work is done and you’re satisfied with it.”

That changes the order I follow. First I look at the completed job; then I deal with anything still outstanding; then I make the final payment when the work is done and I’m satisfied. I do not treat payment as the step that closes out the crew’s visit while the work remains open. The test is not whether the contractor calls the job complete. It is whether I can look at what was agreed, look at what is there, and say the work is finished to my satisfaction.

A warranty may matter later, if the contractor offers one. The Contractors State License Board advises getting any offered warranty for labor or materials in writing, with the covered work and its duration specified. I want those terms clear, but I also want the work completed before I make the final payment. A written description of what a warranty covers is not my checklist for unfinished work today.

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What I do before the final payment

I put the contract and its payment schedule beside the finished work. The Contractors State License Board says a home improvement contract must have a schedule showing each payment and the work, materials, or services tied to it. I use those descriptions to check what the final payment is meant to cover.

I walk through the agreed work rather than relying on the crew’s announcement. I look at each part the contract calls for and note anything that still needs attention. That keeps the conversation about a particular unfinished item, not a vague feeling that the job is nearly done.

I check the cleanup too. The Contractors State License Board advises including complete cleanup and removal of debris and materials in the contract. If those tasks are among the agreed work, I check them along with the rest of the job instead of overlooking them because the main work looks finished.

If something is outstanding, I raise that specific item with the contractor before paying the final bill. The Federal Trade Commission advises trying to resolve problems with the contractor first. I can point to the agreed work and say what I still need completed or corrected.

I keep the warranty question separate. If one was offered, I read the written coverage and duration. For the final bill, I come back to the simpler question: is the agreed work done, and am I satisfied with it?

If I need to speak to the contractor, I describe the job as the specific agreed work still unfinished or needing correction before final payment, not as a warranty visit.