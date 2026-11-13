As of mid-November, a leaking toilet is trouble enough without a license number that brings up a different company name. A number by itself does not establish that the license is valid—or that the person offering to do the work is the person identified on it.

Before work starts, check the business name, license status and plumbing classification in the contractor record. Then confirm liability insurance separately with the insurance carrier. An active license is not proof of that coverage.

Check before the plumber starts

Here in California, the Contractors State License Board provides a contractor lookup. Use it before hiring, not just after you receive a bill. The Federal Trade Commission recommends confirming a contractor’s license with the government and asking separately for proof of insurance. Those are separate checks: a license number on a card or estimate is information to look up, not the result of the lookup.

Get the business name and license number the plumber intends to use for your job. The written contract should include the contractor’s name, address, phone number and license number. Those details give you something specific to compare with the licensing record. If the name the plumber gave you differs from the name you find, don’t assume the number belongs to the business offering the repair.

Look up both the number and the business name

The state contractor lookup accepts a license number and also lets you search by business name. Check both when the name attached to the number is your concern.

Enter the license number the plumber gave you and read the resulting business name.

Search the business name the plumber says will do the work and compare that result with the number you were given.

Check the current license status in the instant lookup rather than relying on an older contractor list; license status can change.

Read the listed classifications and look for plumbing, rather than assuming any contractor license authorizes that work.

If you do not have a usable number, search by the business name or contractor’s name.

The contractor record puts the business name, license number, status and classifications together. A mismatch calls for an explanation you can check against that record. Don’t replace the business-name check with a glance at a number printed on the plumber’s paperwork.

Quick check · tap yours Does your plumber’s business name match the record? Names match Names differ Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

Match the person and the work to the record

When the plumber comes to give a bid, ask to see their pocket license and picture identification. The licensing board advises checking that the person you’re dealing with is the person on the license. The pocket license also shows the number you can look up.

Now compare the name and number on the record with the business details the plumber gives you for the written contract. Check the status shown for that license and its classifications. Active describes the license status; it does not, by itself, confirm liability insurance. Nor does being shown a number settle whether the person offering the job matches the license. If the business names differ, ask which business will be named on the contract, then look up that business and its license number before proceeding.

Ask for liability insurance proof, then confirm it

Ask for a copy of the certificate of insurance, or ask for the contractor’s insurance carrier and agency. For this repair, be specific that you want to confirm commercial general liability insurance. Contact the carrier to verify that the contractor has that coverage; don’t treat an active license as the confirmation.

The licensing board says commercial general liability insurance is not required, though it covers damage to your property. That is why the insurance question matters even after the license lookup comes back active. Keep the business name you are checking consistent: the carrier confirmation should be about the contractor offering to do your work, not merely a different company whose license number appeared in the search.

If your area does not license this work, ask what can be checked

Licensing rules depend on where you live. Check with your state or county government about the license requirement for the work you’re hiring out. If your area does not license this trade, there may be no trade-license record to match; still ask the contractor for proof of insurance and verify it with the carrier or agency.

If the plumber cannot explain the different company name, ask for the business details and license number that will appear on the written contract before the repair begins. Use those details for the lookup. The question you need answered is not whether someone has a license number; it is which business and person are offering to do the plumbing work, and whether you have confirmed their insurance separately.