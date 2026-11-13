In my house, the easy reflex is to tap a smart bulb off in the app and walk away. The room is dark, so the bulb feels off. I leave the wall switch on because that is how I use the app, then treat the dark bulb as if it has stopped using electricity. As of mid-November 2026, I am paying closer attention to that little distinction. You and I live here in California, and the California Energy Commission has a voluntary framework aimed at gathering model-specific data on low-power modes.

A dark bulb and a bulb with its power cut are not the same thing. That matters when I am looking at a household bill and trying to decide which habits deserve changing. I can see that the light is out; I cannot see a bulb’s standby draw by looking at it. A standby-power measurement gives me something firmer than the dark glass to go by.

What the National Research Council says

The National Research Council measured standby power in three samples from each of 30 smart-bulb models and reports: "The results showed that the standby power consumption of 21 Smart LED bulb models (out of 30) was less than 0.5W". Those are measurements of bulbs in standby, not a reading of anyone’s whole household bill. The council also says a smart bulb turned off through a smart device can still consume energy.

That result changes how I describe the problem. The app can make the bulb look off while it is still drawing power, but the measured draw for most of those models was small. The size of that standby draw matters when I am deciding whether this habit belongs on my list of bill worries. What I need for my house is a standby-power reading tied to the bulb model I actually have. The useful question is what a particular model draws in standby and how much that draw matters alongside the rest of the household’s electricity use.

The U.S. Department of Energy includes standby power in its test procedures for LED lamps and incorporates a standard for measuring it. That is the right kind of question to ask of a number on a bulb: is it a standby-power measurement, or just an assumption based on whether the light looks dark? The wall switch and the app are choices I make every day, but appearances alone do not tell me the electrical result.

Quick check · tap yours Is your bulb's standby draw measured or assumed? Model-specific reading Only looks dark Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

What I do instead

I call an app-dark bulb in standby , rather than assuming it uses nothing. That keeps my description honest before I decide whether to change a habit.

, rather than assuming it uses nothing. That keeps my description honest before I decide whether to change a habit. If I want to know whether the habit matters for my bill, I look for a standby-power measurement for the particular bulb model. A reading for that model keeps the question about my own house.

I use the wall switch when my aim is to cut power to the bulb. When I leave it on to use the app, I remember that a dark bulb may still draw power.

I keep the scale of the decision in view. The measured standby result is a reason to check the draw, not a reason to assume that changing this one habit will noticeably change a whole household bill.

If you call someone about it, describe the job as checking the standby draw of an app-dark smart bulb with the wall switch left on.