A wall of sandbags across the side yard may look protective, but damming runoff can cause flooding. Floodwater can damage a house. The safer plan is to give moving water a route away from the building, not trap it beside one.

Riverside, California, is in the City of Riverside’s October-to-April rainiest stretch. Before you place bags, work out where side-yard runoff is expected to travel and where the bags can redirect it away from the house.

Why the rainy season calls for a plan now

The City of Riverside identifies October through April as its rainiest months, though it says flooding can happen anytime. That makes the direction of runoff worth settling before you set bags in place. A line that merely crosses the yard is not the goal: the bags need to deflect moving water away from the building. Guidance on protecting property warns that trying to dam a flow instead can cause flooding.

If you are asking a landscaper to do the placement, start with the route, not the pile. Have them show you the expected direction of flow along the side yard and explain where the redirected water will go. That question keeps the job focused on diverting runoff rather than building a barrier against it.

Where to check for Riverside sandbags

Open the city’s Sandbag Locations map before going to a pickup or filling location.

Check the mapped location for supplies rather than relying on an old station list.

The city’s Ready Riverside flooding page points residents to the Sandbag Locations map. Use its current location information to decide where to go; the map is more useful for this errand than assuming a particular site has supplies.

Fill the bags, then divert the flow

Do not overfill a bag until it is too heavy to position. Riverside County’s filling guidance calls for bags that remain manageable, and its placement guidance says to lay them lengthwise, parallel to the expected flow. Fold each open end beneath the filled portion and place the bags end to end.

For a side yard, ask your landscaper to show how that arrangement redirects moving water around the house. The purpose is to divert runoff away from the building. Do not turn the line into a dam across the yard: protection guidance warns that stopping a flow this way may cause flooding.

What else belongs on the storm-preparation list

Keep sandbags and other emergency waterproofing materials handy, as the City of Riverside advises.

Consider whether a rain garden could slow and absorb rainwater; the city recommends that approach to help avoid flood damage.

Those are separate preparations. Materials kept handy do not answer where side-yard runoff will travel, and a rain garden does not change the need to place sandbags so they divert rather than dam moving water.

What to check about flood insurance

The City of Riverside warns that ordinary homeowners and renters insurance usually does not cover flood damage. Check your coverage with your insurer rather than assuming your home policy addresses water that reaches the house. Sandbag placement is a way to redirect runoff; it is not a substitute for knowing what your policy says.

When to bring the drainage question to your landscaper

If you cannot identify a route that takes side-yard runoff away from the house, ask your landscaper to assess the drainage before placing a line of bags. Ask which way water is expected to flow, how bags placed parallel to that flow would redirect it, and whether a way to slow and absorb rainwater belongs in the yard plan. Do not accept a layout whose only explanation is that it blocks the water.