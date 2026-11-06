You flip the main breaker before opening the panel, but OSHA says power can remain on its supply side

In my ranch house, as of early November, the electrical panel is a metal door I would rather leave shut. You and I live in California. A breaker needs replacing, so you flip the main switch and take off the cover. I used to think that switch made everything behind the cover safe. Opening a panel, though, is not the same as opening its little door to flip a switch.

It is easy to carry that assumption from the rest of the house into the panel. A switch feels final. If the lights go out, the next step can look like a small repair. But a dark room tells you little about the connections you expose when you remove the panelboard guard. I would not use it as a test of what is safe to touch inside the box.

What OSHA says

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, writing about work inside an electrical panel, puts the distinction plainly: "the panel, while not technically de-energized as there is still power to the supply side of the disconnect". Its guidance concerns employees doing electrical work, but the distinction matters at my house too. Turning a disconnect off does not, by itself, show that the connections feeding it have lost power. OSHA also says the circuits and equipment to be worked on must be disconnected from all electric energy sources. Its guidance calls for exposed live parts to be de-energized before employees work on or near them, subject to its stated exception.

Why the switch is not the whole answer

The supply side is the incoming side of the disconnect. The connections bringing power to that side can still have power after the disconnect is opened. What matters is which part of the panel is exposed and whether the energy source for the parts being worked on has actually been isolated. If removing the panelboard guard exposes live parts, OSHA considers the panel energized. Looking at a closed panel and working behind its guard are different situations.

That is why the position of the main breaker is a poor stand-in for a checked panel. OSHA’s discussion of work inside panels includes locking and tagging out the disconnect and verifying de-energization before treating exposed components as no longer energized. Verification is a step, not a feeling that the switch is in the right position. I can recognize that boundary as a homeowner without pretending that flipping the main breaker performs that step for me.

What I would do instead

Leave the panelboard guard in place rather than taking it off to replace a breaker. Treat the main switch as a switch, not as proof that every connection behind the guard is safe to touch.

If the guard is already off, keep hands and tools out of the exposed interior. Do not use the main breaker’s position, or the absence of lights, as a test of the incoming connections.

Have an electrician handle the breaker replacement. Ask what will be disconnected and how the exposed parts at the work area will be confirmed de-energized before work begins.

The Contractors State License Board lists electricians among the contractor classifications it licenses and advises consumers to verify a contractor’s license. Check the license when choosing who will do the panel work.

Describe the job as a breaker replacement inside the electrical panel that requires identifying, isolating and verifying the exposed parts before work begins.