New sprinklers, water pooling? Check every zone before your landscaper’s final payment

As of early November 2026, the landscaper may be ready for the last payment while water is still pooling beside a new sprinkler head. That is the moment to run the system, not just look at the finished yard. A leak you miss now may first announce itself on a higher water bill.

Walk through every zone while it runs. Then check the water meter with the irrigation off and no other water in use. Put any defects in front of the landscaper before you settle the final invoice.

Before the walkthrough: have the system and your contract ready

Run a test of the system to check whether the zones are programmed correctly. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends walking through each irrigation zone to look for water waste and testing whether the zones are programmed correctly. A sprinkler that works during a quick glance at one patch of lawn tells you little about the zones you have not seen.

Have your contract on hand, too. It is where you need to check what work remains and what the agreement says about the final payment. If you live in California, check local rules as well before deciding how to handle that payment; requirements depend on where you live, so ask your state or local government about any required final inspection.

What to look at: run each zone, then check the meter

Ask the landscaper to run every irrigation zone. Walk the area each zone covers while it is running. Make these checks one zone at a time:

Look for water pooling on the surface or spraying where it should not.

Check for missing or broken sprinkler heads, heads that do not pop up fully, and heads that leak.

Look for clogged heads and spray landing on a sidewalk, street or driveway instead of the planted area.

Inspect visible joints between sprinkler heads and piping for leaks.

Check exposed connections and, where the system has drip lines, look for cut or displaced lines and small geysers.

Look inside valve boxes for leaking or loose connections, and have the landscaper show that the valves shut completely.

Do not end the test when the spray stops. A valve that fails to close fully can keep seeping water while the irrigation system is off. With irrigation off and no water being used elsewhere, read the water meter. Read it again two hours later without using water. The EPA says a changed reading probably means there is a leak. Treat that as a reason to investigate, not as proof that the new sprinklers are its source.

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The papers to collect: your contract and inspection confirmation

Mark the location of leaks and breaks in the yard so the landscaper can find them again; the EPA recommends flagging those spots for repair. Mark broken sprinkler heads for later repair, too.

Check the contract for the payment terms and ask whether this job requires a final inspection. If one is required, ask for confirmation that it has been completed before you make the final payment. Check the applicable requirement with your state or local government rather than assuming that a finished-looking yard means the inspection is done.

The punch list: resolve it against the final payment terms

Contact an irrigation professional about the marked leaks and breaks. Ask for each leak or break to be repaired, each faulty head checked, and any zone-programming problem corrected. Test whether the zones are programmed correctly; for a suspected leak while the system is off, repeat the no-water-use meter check.

The Contractors State License Board advises homeowners not to pay ahead of completed work or delivered materials. Its sample payment schedule for a residential accessory dwelling unit puts final inspection and punch-list completion at the end of that project. For a sprinkler installation, whether you hold back a final payment is a contract and local-rules question: check both before deciding what to pay and when.

After you pay: keep checking for leaks

The first walkthrough is not the last time to look. The EPA recommends inspecting an irrigation system monthly for leaks and broken or clogged heads. Watch for water pooling, spray going where it should not, and a bill significantly higher than the previous year, which can signal an unidentified leak.

If a leak or break remains, or the meter reading changes with all water off and you cannot locate the cause, ask an irrigation professional to check the system.