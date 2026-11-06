A B license on your roofer’s bid? Check who will actually replace the roof

As of early November 2026, a leaking roof is no reason to skip the license check before tear-off. A B general contractor may contract directly with you for a roofing-only job, but that does not mean the B license alone authorizes the contractor to do the roofing.

If you live in California, check the general contractor’s license and find out who will perform the work. Then get proof of insurance and check the licensing board’s insurer information before the crew starts.

Check before anyone starts removing the roof

The Contractors State License Board says a contractor taking a job valued at $1,000 or more in combined labor and materials must hold a current, valid license. For a roof-only job, the board says a B general building contractor can contract directly with the homeowner if it holds the appropriate specialty classification or has a licensed C-39 roofing subcontractor perform the roofing.

That makes the question concrete: Is the general contractor doing the roofing under its own appropriate classification, or is a C-39 subcontractor doing it? Ask who will actually perform the roof work before tear-off. The board draws a distinction between a B contractor’s direct contract with a homeowner and a B contractor taking a roofing-only subcontract and passing the work to someone else.

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Look up both contractors with the licensing board

Use the Contractors State License Board’s license lookup. Enter the B contractor’s license number to check its status; the lookup also allows a search by business or contractor name. If the B contractor says a roofing subcontractor will do the work, ask for that contractor’s name and license number and look up that record too.

For a roof-only job, check that the subcontractor’s classification is C-39. If the general contractor says it will perform the roofing itself, check its record for the appropriate specialty classification. A name on a bid is not a substitute for checking the license record of the contractor who will do the work.

Read the status, classification and insurance entries

On each record, check the current license status and listed classifications. The board’s lookup also provides disclosed complaint information. Its contractor data can show bond information and workers’ compensation information, but those entries are separate from the license status.

An active B license tells you the license is current. It does not, by itself, answer who is qualified to perform a roofing-only job or establish that the insurance you need to check is in force. Check the C-39 record when a roofing subcontractor is involved, rather than stopping at the general contractor’s status.

Get insurance proof and check the insurer information

Ask the general contractor for proof of workers’ compensation and liability insurance, and ask for the roofing subcontractor’s proof as well.

Check the workers’ compensation certificate for the insurer and the policy’s effective and expiration dates.

Use the board’s workers’ compensation and liability insurance company information to check insurer names.

The board says an employer in construction must carry workers’ compensation insurance even with one employee. A C-39 roofing contractor must have workers’ compensation insurance or valid self-insurance even without employees. If the roofer presents self-insurance rather than an insurance certificate, ask for the valid self-insurance certification.

If the trade is not licensed where you live, ask who does the work

Licensing rules depend on where you live. Outside the area covered by these roofing rules, check with your state or county government about license requirements and ask the contractor for proof of insurance. Where no license is required for the job, that check cannot settle who will perform the roofing or what insurance is in force.

If the B contractor cannot identify the roofer who will do the work, or has not given you proof of insurance, put those questions to the contractor before tear-off: Who is performing the roofing, under which license classification, and which insurer is named on the insurance documents?