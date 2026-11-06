Eight reports of thermostat burn damage: what to check before arranging a repair

Eight reports of burn damage to wall thermostats involved minor property damage, according to a manufacturer’s report published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The notice reported no injuries.

If you live in California, the useful question is not whether thermostats in general have been recalled. It is whether the brand, model and identifying dates on yours match a particular notice—and, if they do, what that notice tells you to do. Here is how to check without treating a safety recall like a warranty claim.

Check even if the recall notice is years old

Don’t rule out a notice merely because it is old: compare the identifying details in it with your own equipment. CPSC says a recall applies only to the specific brand and model identified in its announcement. Many recalls narrow the affected products further by manufacturing period or date code.

The notice also matters after you identify a match. CPSC says recall information is updated weekly, while information about a company’s operating status or the availability of a remedy may change daily. Read the current notice before making arrangements for work, rather than relying on an old description of the repair.

Find the notice, then match the thermostat precisely

CPSC publishes recall announcements and product safety warnings. Its recall search has date, hazard and category filters. A search result about an overheating thermostat is a starting point, not proof that yours is included.

Check the thermostat for brand markings and compare any you find with the notice’s product description.

If the notice names models, find your model number and compare it with those listed.

Check any manufacturing dates, date codes or serial-number ranges specified in that notice.

Read the notice’s product description as well as its hazard and remedy instructions.

Where to find those markings depends on the notice. In one thermostat recall, the brand was printed on the front, while a product label with the model number and date code was on the back. Another notice identified affected equipment by a serial-number range instead of a model and manufacturing-date range. Don’t assume either arrangement applies to yours. If you cannot locate or read what the notice requires, that is a specific question to put to a technician; don’t guess from the thermostat’s appearance.

Quick check · tap yours Which details does your recall notice require? Model and date code Serial-number range Not sure Free for homeowners · Your number stays private

If it matches, follow that notice’s use and repair instructions

Read the action instructions before touching or arranging a replacement. If the notice says to stop using the thermostat, stop. Follow its directions for contacting the company and obtaining the stated remedy. CPSC says remedies vary: a recall may provide a refund, repair or replacement. A recall is not, by itself, a promise of money back.

Pay close attention to who does the work. One thermostat notice directed consumers to contact the company to confirm whether their thermostat was included and get repair or replacement instructions. A different notice said the company would install a replacement part and warned consumers not to disable or replace that part themselves. The directions for one recalled item are not instructions for another.

If the company does not respond, check the current remedy information

Use the company contact information listed in the CPSC recall release. If you do not get a response, check the current notice again for contact details and remedy information; CPSC says remedy availability can change. Keep the exact brand, model and any applicable date code or serial number at hand so you can identify the item covered by the notice.

An overheating thermostat that does not match a notice can still be a product-safety concern. CPSC’s product-safety investigations include potential fires and fires involving property damage.

Ask a technician what the notice actually calls for

If the identifying label is hard to reach, ask an HVAC technician to identify the brand, model and relevant code, then compare them with the notice. Ask whether the company arranges and performs the work or whether you need to arrange a technician. If wiring or installation instructions are unclear, manufacturer instructions and customer service are the places to resolve those questions.

Before hiring a technician, check the contractor’s license information and complaint disclosures through the state licensing board. Give the technician the recall notice and ask which part of its repair or replacement instructions applies to your thermostat.