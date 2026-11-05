You dust flea-infested carpets with food-grade diatomaceous earth, but its food-use safety status applies to up to 2% added to food

Here in California, you and I know the temptation: as of early November 2026, a flea-infested carpet looks like a problem a bag of food-grade diatomaceous earth could settle. In my ranch house, I used to hear food-grade and think it meant I could sprinkle the powder indoors, leave the pets out of the plan, and be done. The word grade did too much work in that thought.

The carpet is the familiar part of the problem, so it gets all the attention. But the University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program advises controlling fleas on the pet and cleaning pet sleeping areas. That is a more useful way to look around my house: not just at the stretch of carpet where I notice fleas, but at the places the pet rests.

What the National Pesticide Information Center says

The National Pesticide Information Center puts the food-grade distinction plainly: "When up to 2% is added to food, diatomaceous earth is generally recognized as safe by the US Food & Drug Administration. However, pest control uses typically involve spreading a more concentrated product within a home." The status for an ingredient added to food is not a safety judgment about scattering a concentrated powder across a carpet. For food-grade diatomaceous earth used to control pests, the center describes the risks and effectiveness as unknown.

Breathing matters here because dusting a carpet puts loose material inside the house. The National Pesticide Information Center says inhaled diatomaceous earth can irritate the nose and nasal passages; an extremely large inhaled amount may cause coughing and shortness of breath. I cannot treat a food label as reassurance about the air in a room where I have spread powder.

Why the carpet alone is not the job

A university extension service explains the gap in the carpet-only plan: flea eggs, larvae, and pupae far outnumber the adults in an established infestation. Controlling the adults you notice does not control those immature stages. The service says successful control addresses fleas wherever they occur: on the pet, in the house, and in the yard. That is why leaving the pet untreated while concentrating on the carpet misses a central part of the job.

The same service puts an effective, appropriate treatment for the pet first, whether or not the pet is allowed indoors. It also calls for washing pet bedding and vacuuming carpets as part of flea control. None of that has the satisfying simplicity of sprinkling something on the floor. It does, however, give me a way to work through the places involved instead of treating the carpet as if it were the whole infestation.

What I do instead

Start with the pet, using an effective and appropriate on-pet flea treatment. I do not ask carpet powder to stand in for treating an animal carrying fleas.

Wash the pet’s bedding and regularly vacuum the carpets. I pay attention to where the pet sleeps and rests, not only where I first noticed fleas.

Regularly vacuum and launder pet resting areas, as the University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program advises to help keep indoor flea populations from building up.

Look at the house and yard as parts of the same flea problem when fleas occur there. A tidy-looking patch of carpet is not my measure of whether the places fleas develop have been addressed.

To whoever you call, describe the job as flea control for the pet and the places fleas occur and develop, not simply powder on the carpet.