You vacuum your mattress for dust mites, but the Environmental Protection Agency recommends an allergen-proof cover too

As of early November 2026, I know the reflex in my house: vacuum the mattress, see the dust disappear, and figure the dust mites went with it. It is easy to treat an allergen-proof cover as unnecessary when the mattress looks clean. Here in California, you and I can make that same leap without ever seeing what is left behind.

I understand where the vacuuming instinct comes from. UC IPM recommends vacuuming mattress seams when managing bed bugs. That is a concrete reason to put a vacuum against a mattress, but bed bugs are a different problem. For dust mites, I would not use the sight of a clean mattress as the test of whether the job is finished.

What the Environmental Protection Agency says

The Environmental Protection Agency advises: "Dust mites can trigger allergy and asthma attacks. Dust mites are everywhere especially on pillows, blankets, carpets, upholstered furniture and stuffed toys. Dust and vacuum your home regularly, wash bedding, and use allergen-proof mattress and pillow covers."

That advice does not replace vacuuming with a cover. It puts them in the same plan, along with washing bedding. The agency also says regular cleaning can reduce house dust mites and other allergy-causing agents, although it cannot eliminate them. That is the part I have to remember when I look at a mattress I have just vacuumed. The work may help without making the cover redundant. A clean-looking surface tells me what I can see; it does not give me a reason to drop a step from the dust-mite advice.

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Why the vacuum is not the whole job

The Environmental Protection Agency identifies mattresses among the places dust mites are found and their body parts and droppings as asthma triggers. The concern is not limited to whether a mite is sitting where a vacuum can pick it up. It includes the material associated with mites in the bedding we use.

Vacuuming also has a complication: the agency says it can increase airborne levels of mite allergens and advises allergic individuals to leave the house while it is being vacuumed. I can still vacuum, but I cannot call the job done simply because I ran suction over the mattress. Cleaning can reduce what is there without eliminating it, and the agency's advice includes an allergen-proof cover as well.

What I would do instead

Keep vacuuming as part of regular cleaning, rather than treating a vacuumed mattress as proof that the dust-mite problem is handled.

Use an allergen-proof mattress cover. The agency pairs that step with vacuuming and washing bedding; the cover is not an optional step that the vacuum has somehow completed.

Include the pillows. The agency recommends allergen-proof pillow covers too, so I would not stop my thinking at the mattress while the rest of the bed stays the same.

Wash bedding. For people allergic to these pollutants, the agency recommends washing it in hot 130° F water. I would keep that advice attached to bedding, not turn it into a temperature instruction for the mattress.

If someone in the house is allergic, have them leave the house during vacuuming, as the agency advises, rather than assuming the vacuum makes the air better while it runs.

The job to describe to whoever you call is dust-mite allergen control for the bed, including an allergen-proof mattress cover, not mattress vacuuming alone.