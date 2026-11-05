Top 3 Garage door · Anaheim, CA · Checked Nov 5, 2026

My old ranch house has taught me not to blame the motor until I know how the door moves. Here are 3 Anaheim companies whose opener work stood out in reviews, and the questions worth asking before anyone starts.

MO By Marisol Ochoa 3 min read

An opener that groans through an Anaheim afternoon may not be the only problem with an older garage door. Dry heat and windblown grit make it worth looking at the whole setup, not just the motor. An installer should check whether the door moves freely by hand, how the rail and wiring fit, and whether the safety sensors and auto-reverse work. Put it off and the door may leave a car stuck inside; rush the installation and a heavy door may keep straining the new opener.

Choosing someone to install it is harder than sorting by stars. Plenty of companies have near-identical ratings, while quotes can bundle an opener, a rail, wiring and removal in ways that do not compare line by line. A vague promise to take care of it does not tell you whether the door gets checked before the motor goes in, or what happens if an adjustment is needed afterward. We screened 11 companies serving Anaheim; these 3 made it.

The list at a glance Google ★

1 The Deal Garage Doors opener installation 4.9 2 DoorPosh Garage Repair ZIP 92807 · opener replacement 5.0 3 Day & Nite Doors, Inc ZIP 92807 · opener installation 4.8

How we picked 11 companies

1 Under floor 7 Thin detail 3 Picked 50+ Google reviews 4.5★ or better A review in the last 12 months No paid placement We used a floor of at least 50 Google reviews, a Google rating of 4.5 or better, and a review within the past 12 months. We read Google reviews and BBB, Thumbtack and Angi records while checking companies serving Anaheim. No one on this list paid to be here.

The ranking From #1 down

# 1 The Deal Garage Doors Top pick Best for An opener installation that needs a clear explanation About The Deal Garage Doors is a garage door supplier serving Anaheim, with service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its work includes garage door installation and repair, including opener installation. That range matters when the door itself needs attention along with the motor, rather than treating a new opener as the only part of the job. Why it made the list The Deal Garage Doors has a 4.9/5 Google rating from 193 reviews. Reviewers repeatedly describe courteous, professional work, clear explanations, and installations and repairs done well; several also mention prompt service. Opener installation comes up in the reviews, making this a focused option for that job. Its review base is smaller than DoorPosh’s, though larger than Day & Nite’s. 4.9 /5 193 Google reviews · as of Nov 5, 2026

# 2 DoorPosh Garage Repair Best for Replacing an opener with time to ask questions About DoorPosh Garage Repair is an Anaheim garage door supplier open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On its own site, the company describes itself as a garage door supplier serving Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and lists garage door repair and openers among its work. Its Anaheim location sits within that wider service area. Why it made the list DoorPosh has a 5/5 Google rating from 603 reviews, the largest review base of these three. Reviewers keep describing technicians who explain the problem, answer questions, and work promptly and efficiently. Opener replacement appears alongside spring, cable and coupler repairs, so this pick suits a replacement when you want someone to talk through what else the door needs. 5.0 /5 603 Google reviews · as of Nov 5, 2026

# 3 Day & Nite Doors, Inc Best for An opener installation where scheduling and thorough work matter About Day & Nite Doors, Inc is an Anaheim garage door supplier whose work includes door installation, repair and opener installation. On its own site, the company lists residential garage door openers, installation and maintenance, plus commercial doors and operators; it says it serves Orange County, Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. Its listed hours run around the clock Monday through Saturday. Why it made the list Day & Nite Doors has a 4.8/5 Google rating from 124 reviews, a smaller review base than the other two. Reviewers repeatedly describe knowledgeable technicians and thorough installation or repair work. Clear scheduling, communication and timely arrival also come up often. Opener installation appears in the reviews, making this a fit when the timing and finished setup matter to you. 4.8 /5 124 Google reviews · as of Nov 5, 2026

Take photos of the opener, rail, wiring and door before the visit, especially on an older setup where a new rail or wiring may enter the quote. Ask for a written quote separating the opener, labor and old-unit removal, and ask what could change after inspection. Have the door’s balance checked first. Confirm remotes, wall control, safety sensors and auto-reverse testing, plus the arrival window and how any later adjustment is handled.

Also checked Not ranked