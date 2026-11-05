You gasket every outlet cover, but a weatherization price list puts each outlet or switch gasket measure at $16.24

As of early November 2026, I know the reflex in my house: take off every outlet cover, slip a foam gasket behind it, and feel as if I have done something about the heating and cooling bill. I live here in California, and when the season changes, that small, repeatable job has an appeal. If a gasket might help at one outlet, why not put one behind every cover, including those on interior walls?

The trouble with that rule is that it starts with what I can see. Outlet covers are easy to count. The paths air takes through the house are harder to see, and an interior wall is not automatically the same kind of boundary as an exterior wall.

What the Building America Solution Center says

The Building America Solution Center says, "Air barriers need to be continuous to be effective; this means sealing all penetrations in exterior walls and in walls, ceilings, or floors adjoining unconditioned spaces." That gives me a more useful way to sort the job than counting covers. I need to pay attention to where the wall separates the living space from outside or from an unconditioned space, and to the openings through that boundary.

The U.S. Department of Energy identifies obvious leaks around electrical fixtures and wires at exterior-wall penetrations as places where sealing can be effective. That puts an exterior-wall outlet in a different conversation from a cover on an interior wall. But the Building America Solution Center also says wiring holes in interior walls can contribute to air leakage when the plates at the tops and bottoms of those walls were not properly sealed. I would not turn the exterior-wall priority into a rule that every interior wall is airtight.

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Why the wall matters

Air sealing is about the path air can take, not the number of plastic covers I can remove. An opening through an exterior wall or another boundary with unconditioned space interrupts the air barrier. The Building America Solution Center's guidance for wall-mounted electrical boxes calls for an airtight, gasketed box or for caulking the openings in a standard box and sealing that box to the drywall with caulk. Those are ways of addressing the box and its openings, rather than treating the cover as the whole job.

An interior-wall outlet calls for a more careful question. The wall may sit between rooms, yet its wiring holes can still be part of an air-leakage path if the wall plates were left unsealed. That is a reason to look at the path, not a reason to buy a gasket for every interior cover and assume each one does the same work.

What it costs

An energy and environment department's weatherization price list puts electrical outlet and switch gaskets at $16.24 each. That figure belongs to a weatherization price list for the gasket measure. It makes the every-cover habit worth pausing over: each cover added to the list is another measure, while the useful question remains whether air can leak at that location and what opening needs sealing.

What I would do instead

Start with electrical boxes and wiring penetrations on exterior walls and at walls adjoining unconditioned spaces. Those locations belong on the air-sealing list because of the boundary they cross.

At a standard wall box, ask about the openings in the box and the joint between the box and drywall, rather than assuming a foam piece behind the cover handles both.

Treat an interior-wall outlet as a question, not an automatic yes or no. Consider whether its wiring holes could connect to an air-leakage path through the wall plates before adding it to the work.

Keep the goal clear: seal relevant openings in a continuous air barrier, rather than measuring progress by how many covers have been removed and replaced.

Tell whoever does the work that you want electrical-box openings and wiring paths checked for air leakage, with particular attention to penetrations through exterior walls and boundaries with unconditioned space—not a blanket gasket job on every cover.