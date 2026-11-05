You put wet shoes in the closet, but the EPA says to dry water-damaged items within 24-48 hours

I live in California, and as of early November 2026, the first rain brings back a familiar reflex in my house: get the wet shoes off the floor and shut them in the closet. I used to treat the closed door as the end of the problem. The floor stayed clear, and I could deal with the shoes later.

But moving something wet out of sight is different from drying it. The California Department of Public Health lists wet clothes hung to dry indoors as a possible source of moisture that may contribute to an indoor mold problem. That gives me a reason to pay attention to damp belongings, not just puddles I can see. A pair of rain-soaked shoes goes into the closet wet, even if the floor outside it looks fine.

What the EPA says

The US EPA says, "It is important to dry water-damaged areas and items within 24-48 hours to prevent mold growth." That is a drying recommendation for water-damaged areas and items. For my shoes, the useful lesson is to deal with the wet pair while I still remember it, rather than treating the closet door as a drying plan. I want them dry before I put them away.

Why the closed closet worries me

A university extension service identifies clothing closets among the places where mildew-causing molds flourish when conditions are damp, poorly lighted or without circulating air. The EPA says indoor mold growth depends on moisture. Put those points together and the part of my old habit that bothers me is plain: I was taking an item I knew was damp and storing it in an enclosed space.

The condition I can change is the dampness. I do not need to decide whether a particular pair will grow mildew to make a better choice about where it dries. A closed closet lets me forget the shoes; it does not let me see whether they are still wet. I would rather keep the pair where I can check it, then put it away when it is dry. That is less convenient than clearing the floor in one motion, but it deals with the water instead of hiding the shoes.

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What I do instead

I leave rain-wet shoes out of the closed closet until they are dry. Clearing the walking space still matters to me, but I no longer count moving the shoes into storage as drying them.

I check the shoes themselves before putting them away. If they are still damp, they stay out. The question is whether the item is dry, not whether the spot where I left it looks tidy.

I look at the closet floor and the place where the shoes would sit for signs of moisture or mold. The California Department of Public Health advises checking indoor spaces for signs and sources of moisture and mold. That check keeps my attention on the closet as well as on the shoes.

If I find dampness, I deal with that condition before closing everything up again. The EPA’s point is about controlling moisture indoors; putting a dry pair back into a damp space would leave that part of the problem untouched.

For whoever I call, I would describe the job plainly: rain-soaked shoes were stored in a closed closet, and I would say exactly where I found dampness or visible mold.