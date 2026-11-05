Your furnace won’t start. Get comparable bids before paying for a replacement

Your gas furnace won’t ignite, and the contractor who came for the no-heat call says you need a new one. You’re trying to decide whether to pay for a repair or commit to a replacement.

Start by making the proposed work clear in writing. Comparable bids can help you judge a replacement proposal; an assessment can help you examine an HVAC upgrade’s effects on the house. Neither step requires you to accept the first recommendation while you’re still asking questions.

Start with what the contractor is proposing

A no-heat call and a replacement proposal are the situation in front of you. The practical next step is to pin down the work the contractor proposes, rather than compare prices for jobs that differ. California’s Contractors State License Board recommends getting at least three written bids for a project and comparing them using identical plans, specifications and scope of work.

That matters if one bid describes work differently from another. Read the proposed scope before comparing totals. If you are considering both a repair and a replacement, keep those as distinct choices: bids for the same proposed work are comparable to each other, while a repair and a replacement involve different work.

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Put the ignition problem in the context of an upgrade

Before an HVAC home energy upgrade, the Department of Energy’s Building America program recommends a home performance energy assessment. It also warns that changing heating or cooling equipment without considering its interaction with the rest of the house could create safety issues. Ventilation, insulation and air sealing are among the changes it identifies as interacting with HVAC work.

Use that assessment when weighing a proposed replacement. It gives you a way to discuss the house-wide effects of an upgrade, rather than treating the new furnace as an isolated purchase. A furnace’s age or an ignition symptom alone does not give you a comparison of the written work being proposed; get that scope in front of you first.

Ask the questions that change the decision

Ask for the proposed work in a written bid, with its plans, specifications and scope of work.

Get at least three written bids for the project, using an identical scope to compare the same work.

If replacement is an HVAC upgrade, request a home performance energy assessment.

Ask how the proposed equipment change will affect the rest of the house.

When comparing an efficient replacement with a less efficient option, weigh the higher purchase cost against lifetime energy savings.

The Department of Energy describes an efficient furnace as cost-effective when its lifetime energy savings exceed its up-front price premium over a less efficient option. That comparison helps you evaluate replacement options. Keep it separate from the question of what work the contractor proposes to address the no-heat call.

Get a comparable bid before choosing

A second bid is most useful when it covers the same plans, specifications and scope as the first. If the scopes differ, establish what each contractor is proposing before treating the prices as alternatives for the same job. The Contractors State License Board’s advice is to get at least three written bids and compare like with like.

Check the contractor’s license status before hiring, as the board advises. A written bid, a comparable scope and a license check each answer a different question: what work is proposed, how its price compares with bids for the same work, and whether the contractor’s license can be verified.

Keep this checklist for the pro

Before agreeing to replacement, ask for the written scope and comparable bids. If it is an energy upgrade, ask for a home performance energy assessment and how the change will interact with the rest of the house. If efficiency is part of the proposal, compare the extra purchase cost with lifetime energy savings. Those are questions for the professionals proposing and assessing the work—not a reason to work on the furnace yourself.