You and I live here in California, and as of early November 2026, I still catch myself treating a dimmed lamp as though it barely counts. In my house, the low glow is easy to leave on through the day. It does not look like much light, so it is tempting to think it cannot be using much electricity.

That is the reflex I have had to break. Dimming is useful when I want some light without the full brightness. It is not the same decision as turning the lamp off when I do not need its light at all. The distinction matters most when a lamp stays on simply because its low setting feels too small to bother with.

What the Department of Energy says

The U.S. Department of Energy says, "The ability of LED lamps to maintain their efficacy while dimming represents their most substantial performance advantage over incandescent lamps." For an incandescent bulb, the electricity it uses does not fall in proportion to the light it puts out. A bulb that looks faint is still using power; the low glow is not a reliable way to judge how little.

I take that as a reason to separate two questions I used to lump together. Do I need less light right now, or do I need no light from this lamp? A dimmer answers the first question. Leaving the lamp dimmed because I cannot be bothered to turn it off answers neither one. The small-looking glow can make that choice feel inconsequential, even while the lamp remains on.

Why the low glow fools me

The Department of Energy’s lighting guide distinguishes watts, which measure electrical power, from lumens, which measure brightness. My eyes notice brightness. They do not measure the power the bulb is using. With an incandescent bulb, reducing the visible light does not reduce its electricity use in the same proportion. That is the gap behind my almost-free assumption.

The Department of Energy also advises using dimmers when full lighting is not required. I can follow that advice without treating dimming as a substitute for switching off. A university guide to home dimmers notes that some controls need to be pushed or slid to their lowest position to turn the light off completely. A very low setting can still be an on setting.

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What I do instead

If I want the light but not its full brightness, I dim it. That is what the control is for.

If I do not need the light, I turn it off rather than leaving a faint glow. A community college’s energy-conservation guide says leaving an incandescent or fluorescent lamp on uses more energy than turning it on and off as needed.

When I leave a room, I make turning off its lights the habit, as that guide recommends. I check that the lamp is actually off, not merely at the bottom of its dim range.

If you call someone about the control, describe the job as checking whether the lamp’s dimmer reaches a complete off position, not just its lowest light setting.