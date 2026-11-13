🏛️ John C. Fremont Board Meeting: Litigation, Finances, and Move Plan

The John C. Fremont Healthcare District Board will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. A closed session starts at 12:00 p.m., and the public/open session starts at 2:00 p.m.

The main meeting location is 5189 Hospital Road, Mariposa, CA. Vice Chair Teresa Johnson will join from a secondary public location at 5742 Allison Avenue, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

You can attend in person or join by Microsoft Teams using the link on the District website under “Board Meeting Info” for the current agenda date, or by:

Using Meeting ID 297 263 777 329 485 0 and passcode c4aB2sK7 , or

and passcode , or Calling +1 951-394-1282 and entering phone conference ID 655 327 575#.

For disability-related accommodations, you must contact Administration at 209-966-3631 x-5101 at least 24 hours before the meeting.

To place an item on a future agenda, residents must send a written request to the Clerk of the Board, P.O. Box 216, Mariposa, CA 95338-0216, or email jcfadm@jcf-hospital.com, with an original and five copies of backup materials seven days in advance. Meetings are recorded and are part of the public record.

Closed session topics

The Board will meet privately with legal counsel about two lawsuits:

PX3 Medical LLC v. John C. Fremont Healthcare District (Case No. 26-CVCV-0012821 )

(Case No. ) ERx Plus, LLC v. John C. Fremont Healthcare District (Case No. 26-CVCV-0012645)

They will also:

Evaluate the Chief Executive Officer

Meet with labor negotiator CHRO Jones and AFSCME Local 2703 on two Memorandums of Understanding (per diem staffing/cross-training/assignments and weekend differential extension)

and on two Memorandums of Understanding (per diem staffing/cross-training/assignments and weekend differential extension) Hear confidential reports on Medical Staff Privileges, Quality Management (3rd Quarter 2026), and Risk Management (3rd Quarter 2026)

Open session: public comment and business

Public comment follows Brown Act rules: 3 minutes per speaker, 30 minutes total, unless the Chair changes it. You can speak in person or via Teams. The Board cannot act on items not listed on the agenda.

The consent agenda includes approval of October 28, 2026 Regular/Finance Board minutes.

Financial and administrative reports

Financial items:

Fiscal update

October unaudited financial statements (Exhibit A)

unaudited financial statements (Exhibit A) HCAI loan update

update Measure O update

update District volumes report

Administrative reports from CEO Stacey Kuzak and others will cover:

New Hospital Project status

status Grants update

Oak Valley Hospital District update

update Emergency Department information

Process improvements (Point-Click-Care, Cardinal workflows, Application Managed Services)

Education/compliance via MedTrainer, Inc. and policy updates

and policy updates Community engagement: Population Health, Community Engagement/Special Projects, John C. Fremont Hospital Foundation (Exhibit B), and PIO report

Key action items

The Board will discuss and may act on:

Moving regular board meetings to the Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Chambers , starting January 20, 2027

to the , starting Changes to the Finance Committee (structure and first meeting date)

Future items and upcoming dates

Planned future agenda items:

Review/adoption of Board Bylaws

Review/adoption of ADM-02 Signature Authority

Review/approval of Master Plan final

Future confidential reports for January 27, 2027 (4th Quarter 2026) will cover Quality Management, Compliance, and Risk Management.

Upcoming meetings:

Finance Committee – date TBD

– date Board Education & Development Committee – date TBD

– date Special Board meeting (Brown Act, HIPAA, Sexual Harassment trainings): November 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m.

(Brown Act, HIPAA, Sexual Harassment trainings): Policies & Procedures and Bylaws Committee : November 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m.

: Regular Board meeting: December 16, 2026

This meeting will adjourn in memory of Don Schulze. The agenda was posted 11/13/2026 at 3:45 p.m. at the hospital, on the JCFHD website, and in local media outlets.