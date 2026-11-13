A strong thunderstorm is moving north at 25 mph over Oakhurst, about 14 miles south of Yosemite South Entrance. The storm may bring pea size hail and wind gusts under 30 mph. Minor damage to outdoor items is possible.

Areas in the path include Yosemite South Entrance, Oakhurst, Batterson, Bass Lake Ranger District, Poison Ridge, Bass Lake, Fish Camp, Chilkoot Meadow, Ahwahnee, Mariposa Grove, Crane Valley Reservoir, and Coarsegold in Mariposa and Madera Counties. People outdoors, especially in campgrounds, should watch the sky and move to sturdy shelter until the storm passes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®