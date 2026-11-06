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Mariposa County

Mariposa County hiring Legal Secretary

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hsDr_1GpxyMf800

Mariposa County is hiring a Legal Secretary to work in the County Counsel's Office, handling secretarial, clerical, and administrative duties. The County offers benefits such as CalPERS pension, health, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and paid vacation. Learn more about the job and apply here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mariposacounty/jobs/5519630-0

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mariposa County

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