Marion has some very special cats waiting patiently for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties would love to meet you.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Smyth Animal Rescue

Contact: (276) 780-6620

Chanel is a tiny gray-and-white sweetheart looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. As a young kitten, she’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience as she learns the ropes.

👉 Meet Chanel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black (All) / White

Black (All) / White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Smyth Animal Rescue

Contact: (276) 780-6620

Louis Vuitton is a stylish little black-and-white boy who’s ready to leave shelter life behind. He’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy, toys, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Louis Vuitton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (All) / White

Black (All) / White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Smyth Animal Rescue

Contact: (276) 780-6620

Kate Spade is a chic little black-and-white girl who would love a cozy bed, fun toys, and a person to call her own. She’s young and will need a patient adopter to guide her as she grows.

👉 Meet Kate Spade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Smyth Animal Rescue

Contact: (276) 780-6620

Coach is a handsome gray-and-white boy who’s still just a baby. He’ll need an adopter ready for kitten playtime, training, and lots of affection as he settles into home life.

👉 Meet Coach and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby / White

Brown Tabby / White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Smyth Co Animal Shelter

Contact: (276) 646-2222 ext.1

Gunther is a handsome brown tabby with white markings who’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. His lower adoption fee makes him a great choice if you’re looking for an adult companion.

👉 Meet Gunther and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Marion, VA, please consider visiting Smyth Animal Rescue or Smyth Co Animal Shelter to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.