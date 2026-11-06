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Marion

🐶 Playful Young Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Marion, VA

8 days ago

Looking for a loyal friend to join your family in Marion, VA? These adoptable dogs at Smyth Co Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Fischer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypBdt_1GoQibut00
  • Breed: Beagle mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
  • Adoption Fee: $95
  • Shelter: Smyth Co Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (276) 646-2222 ext.1

Fischer is a young Beagle mix with a handsome brown, chocolate, and black coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new family. His adoption fee helps cover his care at the shelter.

👉 Meet Fischer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpzQF_1GoQibut00
  • Breed: Beagle mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
  • Adoption Fee: $95
  • Shelter: Smyth Co Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (276) 646-2222 ext.1

Hunter is another young Beagle mix with similar coloring to Fischer. If you love classic Beagle looks and energy, Hunter could be a great match for your home.

👉 Meet Hunter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Thirston (aka Azriel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beEO5_1GoQibut00
  • Name: Thirston (also called Azriel)
  • Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
  • Adoption Fee: $95
  • Shelter: Smyth Co Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (276) 646-2222 ext.1

Thirston, also known as Azriel, is a young Golden Retriever mix with a pretty brown, chocolate, and white coat. As a medium-sized mixed breed, he may be a nice fit for many types of homes.

👉 Meet Thirston (Azriel) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Marion, VA, please consider visiting Smyth Co Animal Shelter or calling (276) 646-2222 ext.1 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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