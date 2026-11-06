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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Marion, VA
Looking for a loyal friend to join your family in Marion, VA? These adoptable dogs at Smyth Co Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
Fischer
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Smyth Co Animal Shelter
- Phone: (276) 646-2222 ext.1
Fischer is a young Beagle mix with a handsome brown, chocolate, and black coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding with his new family. His adoption fee helps cover his care at the shelter.
👉 Meet Fischer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hunter
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Smyth Co Animal Shelter
- Phone: (276) 646-2222 ext.1
Hunter is another young Beagle mix with similar coloring to Fischer. If you love classic Beagle looks and energy, Hunter could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet Hunter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thirston (aka Azriel)
- Name: Thirston (also called Azriel)
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Smyth Co Animal Shelter
- Phone: (276) 646-2222 ext.1
Thirston, also known as Azriel, is a young Golden Retriever mix with a pretty brown, chocolate, and white coat. As a medium-sized mixed breed, he may be a nice fit for many types of homes.
👉 Meet Thirston (Azriel) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Marion, VA, please consider visiting Smyth Co Animal Shelter or calling (276) 646-2222 ext.1 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.