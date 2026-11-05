undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marion
Marion to hold Veterans Day program Nov. 10
5 days ago
The City of Marion will hold a Veterans Day Program on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 12:00 PM at Veterans Square on South Main Street in Marion, SC. Residents are invited to attend to honor and thank veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Marion, Municipal Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.