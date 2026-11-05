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Marion

Marion to hold Veterans Day program Nov. 10

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ku7A_1Gp58Th300

The City of Marion will hold a Veterans Day Program on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 12:00 PM at Veterans Square on South Main Street in Marion, SC. Residents are invited to attend to honor and thank veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Marion, Municipal Government

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