Healthcare hiring in Marion, OH is steady, with options for both full-time and part-time work. Here are several solid roles if you like patient care and steady hours.

Employer: OhioHealth

OhioHealth Location: Marion, OH

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role in a Pain Management department, Monday–Friday daytime hours. You’ll assess patients, coordinate treatments, educate families, and act as a key link between patients, providers, pharmacies, and insurers.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1750

Location: 1546 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302

Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)

Pay: $19.50 – $32.50 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers with their medication needs. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Marion Correctional , Marion, OH

, Marion, OH Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri 6:00am–11:00am, rotating weekends

Pay: $17.75 – $25.92 per hour + potential quarterly bonus (PST Incentive Plan)

Morning schedule drawing blood and collecting specimens in a correctional setting. Good fit if you want set daytime hours, strong benefits for 20+ hrs/week, and a role where you can grow within a large lab company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.