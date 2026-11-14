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🏥 Marion, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Healthcare hiring in Marion, OH is steady, with options for both full-time and part-time work. Here are several solid roles if you like patient care and steady hours.
Outpatient Registered Nurse, Pain Management (Marion)
- Employer: OhioHealth
- Location: Marion, OH
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based RN role in a Pain Management department, Monday–Friday daytime hours. You’ll assess patients, coordinate treatments, educate families, and act as a key link between patients, providers, pharmacies, and insurers.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1750
- Location: 1546 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302
- Type: Part-time (Mid & Closing shifts)
- Pay: $19.50 – $32.50 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers with their medication needs. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time staff.
Phlebotomist
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Marion Correctional, Marion, OH
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri 6:00am–11:00am, rotating weekends
- Pay: $17.75 – $25.92 per hour + potential quarterly bonus (PST Incentive Plan)
Morning schedule drawing blood and collecting specimens in a correctional setting. Good fit if you want set daytime hours, strong benefits for 20+ hrs/week, and a role where you can grow within a large lab company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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