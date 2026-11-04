🛒 Marion, OH Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Openings

Marion’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for both part-time and full-time roles. Good mix of steady hours, sales bonuses, and room to grow.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Marion, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help with returns, and keep checkout moving fast. Comes with flexible schedules, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Menards

Location: Marion, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat & Sun)

Hands-on job in the outside yard helping customers, loading/unloading trucks, and moving product to the sales floor. Perks include weekend pay bump, store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, dental plan, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Connectivity Source

Location: Marion, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Avg $19–$23/hour with bonuses & spiffs + $400 new-hire bonus

Sales-focused role in a T-Mobile retail store where you help customers pick plans and devices while hitting sales goals. Strong fit if you’re outgoing and money-motivated, with bonus incentives, automatic raises, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), phone discounts, and promotion opportunities.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often have some wiggle room on hours and start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.