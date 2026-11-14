Marion’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both licensed nurses and folks starting out in pharmacy. If you want steady hours or a high‑pay contract, these are worth a look.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources (Promed Management Resources In)

ProMed Staffing Resources (Promed Management Resources In) Location: Marion, NC 28752

Type: Full-time, 13-week contract (option to extend)

Schedule: Night shift, 13:00–01:00

Pay: $1,877.14 per week (gross)

Travel-style ED contract right in Marion with strong weekly pay and day‑one health, dental, and vision, plus housing/meal/travel stipends and weekly direct deposit. You’ll need an active NC RN license, 2+ years of recent ED experience, and AHA BLS & ACLS; in return you get a quick hiring process and 24/7 support from a Joint Commission Gold Seal agency.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Marion, NC (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay range: $16.00 – $24.00 per hour

Application window closes: 01/02/2027

Full-time tech role with a big-name employer, steady hours, and a clear pay range. You’ll support prescription filling, customer service, and inventory, with company training, and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.