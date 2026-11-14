Marion’s science scene is busy right now, especially in pharma and quality labs. If you’ve got lab skills and like regulated, detail-focused work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base $68,000–$93,500

Microbiology-focused role doing independent testing, contamination control, and data verification in a cleanroom setting. Great fit if you have a BS in Microbiology/Biology or 5+ years lab experience and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, ESPP, tuition help).

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base $40,000–$55,000

Hands-on lab tech role running destructive testing on sterile products, using filtration, microscopy, and visual inspection to find and document particles. Good match if you have a HS diploma/GED (associate degree preferred) plus 1–3 years lab or manufacturing experience and like detailed, repeatable testing work in cleanroom environments.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.