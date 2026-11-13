Marion’s science scene is busy right now, especially in pharma and quality labs. If you’ve got a biology or microbiology background, there are some solid options with clear pay ranges and strong benefits.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $68,000–$93,500

This role focuses on microbiological testing and contamination control for products shipped worldwide. You’ll run tests independently, support investigations, help update SOPs, and train techs, all in a regulated lab setting with day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, ESPP, and tuition help.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time, night shift (7pm–7am)

Salary: Estimated $68,000–$93,500

Great if you like night shifts and hands-on microbiology. You’ll perform bioburden testing, process water samples, run lab equipment (hoods, autoclaves, incubators), and keep detailed records in LIMS. Same strong benefits from day one, plus experience with FDA/cGMP/GLP methods.

Employer: Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $40,000–$55,000

Entry-level friendly for folks with a science associate degree or lab experience. You’ll do destructive testing on sterile products, use filtration and microscopy to find particles, and support investigations in a cleanroom lab. Good way to break into pharma quality with clear training and growth.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.