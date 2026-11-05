🛒 Marion, NC Retail Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now

Marion’s customer service scene is busy right now, with several solid full-time roles for people who like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Farmers Home Furniture

Farmers Home Furniture Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Structured program that trains you to become a Store Manager. You’ll learn sales, credit, collections, warehouse, delivery, and daily store operations, with a clear path to a permanent manager role after successful program completion.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonus program and competitive pay mentioned

Not listed; and mentioned Benefits: Tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days

Front-line leadership role where you run shifts, support the team, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: MPV Morganton Pressure Vessels, LLC

Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, flexible schedule, on-the-job training, referral program

Office-based customer service role handling sales inquiries, order entry, shipping coordination, and phone/email support. Great if you have at least 1 year of customer service, like organizing details, and want steady hours with benefits.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.