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🔧 Multiple Maintenance Tech Jobs in Marion, NC
Marion’s travel stop scene is busy, and Love’s is adding more hands to keep things clean, safe, and running smooth. If you like staying active and don’t mind tools, these roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician (Full-Time)
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: Marion, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the store, restaurant, and truck care areas clean, safe, and in good working order while helping customers face-to-face. This role comes with company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus on-the-job training if you’re new to maintenance.
Maintenance Technician Part Time
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: Marion, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you want steady hours without full-time. You’ll handle cleaning, light repairs (like basic HVAC, plumbing, and equipment upkeep), stocking, and customer help, with a chance to cross-train as a cashier or in leadership. You still get tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and benefits after 30 days.
Maintenance Technician Part Time (Indeed Listing)
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: Marion, NC, US
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same part-time role as above, posted on Indeed for easier applying if you already use that site. You’ll help keep the whole facility running well, from pressure washing to basic repairs, with training provided and the same benefits and 401(k) match.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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