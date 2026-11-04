🔧 Multiple Maintenance Tech Jobs in Marion, NC

Marion’s travel stop scene is busy, and Love’s is adding more hands to keep things clean, safe, and running smooth. If you like staying active and don’t mind tools, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Marion, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store, restaurant, and truck care areas clean, safe, and in good working order while helping customers face-to-face. This role comes with company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus on-the-job training if you’re new to maintenance.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Marion, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want steady hours without full-time. You’ll handle cleaning, light repairs (like basic HVAC, plumbing, and equipment upkeep), stocking, and customer help, with a chance to cross-train as a cashier or in leadership. You still get tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) match, and benefits after 30 days.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Marion, NC, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same part-time role as above, posted on Indeed for easier applying if you already use that site. You’ll help keep the whole facility running well, from pressure washing to basic repairs, with training provided and the same benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.