Library Hosts 10th Anniversary Trivia Night

Crittenden County Public Library will hold a 10th anniversary Trivia Night on Friday, November 20th at 7:00 PM at the library. The event is for adults ages 18 and up, with teams of up to 5 players, and will include small prizes and bragging rights. Pre-register by calling 270-965-3354 to save a spot.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Crittenden County Public Library