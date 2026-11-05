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Crittenden County
Library Hosts 10th Anniversary Trivia Night
4 days ago
Crittenden County Public Library will hold a 10th anniversary Trivia Night on Friday, November 20th at 7:00 PM at the library. The event is for adults ages 18 and up, with teams of up to 5 players, and will include small prizes and bragging rights. Pre-register by calling 270-965-3354 to save a spot.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Crittenden County Public Library
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