Marion’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like face-to-face chats, B2B selling, or growing into management. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: Marion, IN (area branches)

(area branches) Type: Full-time

Salary: Targeted first-year compensation around $50,000/year (about a 47-hour work week)

Hands-on training to learn sales, marketing, customer service, and operations with a clear path to running your own branch. Strong benefits, paid time off, and 401(k) with company match make this a good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree (or are close) and want fast growth.

Employer: Metronet

Metronet Location: Marion, IN / Wabash, IN (in-market Monday–Friday)

(in-market Monday–Friday) Type: Not listed (typical full-time B2B role)

Not listed (typical full-time B2B role) Salary: Not listed

B2B fiber internet and tech sales role where you own the full sales cycle and help local businesses upgrade their connectivity. Good match if you have 2–3 years of B2B sales, like a competitive, target-driven environment, and want to work with modern tech solutions.

Employer: ARS/Rescue Rooter (American Residential Services)

Location: Marion, IN (inside major home improvement stores)

(inside major home improvement stores) Type: Part-time , with full-time options

, with Pay: $18–$20/hour + uncapped commission (typical earnings $20–$30/hour with incentives)

In-store retail sales and lead generation role talking with shoppers about home comfort and energy savings—no door-to-door, no cold calling. Offers weekly pay, paid training, flexible hours, and a path into higher-earning HVAC sales roles; full-time staff also get medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each interview builds your skills and confidence.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.