Marion’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for travelers, locums, and local hospital staff. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.

GLC On-The-Go, Inc. Location: Marion, IN

Salary: $2,138 – $2,251 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, Day shift 5x8, 07:30–15:30)

Travel X-ray Tech role in Cardiology with 40 hours/week and strong weekly pay. You’ll provide patient-centered imaging care, document timely, and work closely with the care team. GLC offers weekly direct deposit, potential bonuses, and health, dental, vision, and 401(k) for travelers.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Marion, IN

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate pay and pay weekly)

Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate pay and pay weekly) Type: Locum Tenens / Contract

OB-only locum role with pager call coverage (7 am–7 am) in a hospital setting. Expect about 5–8 patients per shift, 3–5 phone consults, and around 40 deliveries per month, with no scheduled GYN surgeries. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and simplifies credentialing so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Marion Health

Location: Marion, IN, US

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Resource (as-needed), Day shift

Hospital-based PTA role in Physical Medicine (bedded), helping patients regain function after injury or illness. You’ll follow therapist treatment plans, document progress, and support patients and families. Requires accredited PTA degree, IN license or eligibility, and BLS (or obtained during orientation).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.