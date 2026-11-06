🍽️ Marion, IN Food & Hospitality – Multiple Front- and Back-of-House Roles

Marion’s food scene is busy right now, with chain restaurants and travel stops all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Marion, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see and set the tone for their visit. This role is all about warm welcomes, managing wait times, and sharing the Texas Roadhouse story, with weekly pay, restaurant discounts, and formal training plus strong benefits after a year for eligible team members.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Marion, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you love fresh-baked bread and working with your hands, this back-of-house role focuses on made-from-scratch baking and food prep. You’ll get weekly pay, flexible schedules, and access to medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and more for eligible employees after a year.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Marion, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $11.38 – $14.88 per hour (starting range)

Bake, prep, and package deli items for travelers at a busy travel center. This job offers weekly pay, free daily meals, a 15¢ fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time staff, PTO, family leave, and a 401(k), plus chances to learn other roles in the store.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.