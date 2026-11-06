🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Marion, Indiana

Four lovely young cats in Marion, IN are hoping for a cozy home, a sunny window, and a family to love. All are available through DCS Feline Fixers and are ready to start their new lives.

Breed: Calico

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color/Coat: Short-haired dilute calico (soft grey, peach, and white) with big golden eyes and a pink nose

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: DCS Feline Fixers

Contact: (765) 603-9859

About Lydia:

Lydia is a beautiful young dilute calico with one-of-a-kind coloring. She’s ready for a forever home where she can enjoy cozy beds, sunny windows, fun toys, and people who will love her just as she is.

👉 Meet Lydia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby / Manx mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color/Coat: Short-haired brown tabby with white

Special Feature: Manx (naturally short or absent tail)

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: DCS Feline Fixers

Contact: (765) 603-9859

About Margo:

Margo is a striking brown tabby with white and a unique Manx tail. She’s ready for a family who will give her toys, cozy beds, and all the love and attention a special girl like her deserves.

👉 Meet Margo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color/Coat: Short-haired brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: DCS Feline Fixers

Contact: (765) 603-9859

About Merritt:

Merritt is a handsome young tabby full of curiosity and playful energy. He’s at that fun age where toys, boxes, and “helping” with household activities are all very important jobs. He’s hoping for a home with comfy places to relax and people to call his own.

👉 Meet Merritt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color/Coat: Mostly white short hair with black patches, black nose, and green eyes

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: DCS Feline Fixers

Contact: (765) 603-9859

About Pudgey:

Pudgey is a striking young girl with a mostly white coat, cute black patches, a memorable black nose, and bright green eyes. She’s still a youngster with lots of adventures ahead and is looking for a forever home filled with cozy nap spots, fun toys, and a family who appreciates her unique look.

👉 Meet Pudgey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Marion, Indiana and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful young kitties. Call DCS Feline Fixers at (765) 603-9859 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.