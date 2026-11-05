🛒 Marion, IN Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Marion’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level cashier work to full store management. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Marion, IN

Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time per description)

Full-time (position can also be part-time per description) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you help DIY customers at the counter and also deliver parts to local shops. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs, and want variety between customer service, stocking, and driving (valid license required for driving duties).

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1707 W Kem Rd, Marion, IN 46952

Type: Full-time , evenings and overnights

, evenings and overnights Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus potential)

Convenience store role with lots of customer interaction, register work, and some food program tasks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, weekly bonuses, and a big company behind you if you want to move up.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Marion, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.16–$48.56 per hour (actual rate depends on experience, skills, and location)

Fast-track training role that leads into running your own Walgreens store (front end + pharmacy). Ideal if you have 3–5+ years of retail management experience, want higher pay, and are open to a flexible schedule and possibly moving to another nearby store.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.