🏥 Several Healthcare & Nursing Jobs Open Now in Marion, Indiana

Marion’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid openings for nurses and CNAs. If you like hands-on patient care and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation

Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Location: Marion, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions new wage scale and competitive starting wage)

LPN role in a rehab/long-term care setting, focused on daily resident care, safety, and comfort. Offers shift and weekend differentials, DailyPay (work today, get paid today), and bonuses for referrals and education.

Employer: Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation

Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Location: Marion, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (notes competitive starting wage and differentials)

RN position providing assessments, care planning, and oversight of nursing staff in a long-term care environment. Highlights include flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, paid life insurance, 401(k) after 1 year, and DailyPay.

Employer: Heart to Heart Hospice

Location: Marion, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)

Hands-on CNA hospice role providing in-home support to patients with life-limiting illness. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with up to 4% match, tuition reimbursement, and mileage or company car for qualifying staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.